In the past year Tucker County Homeland Security Emergency Management along with Tucker 911 has worked with WVDOH in an effort to have signs placed

warning large truck traffic of roads not suitable for them to travel. Signs have been placed on several roads in Tucker County with the hope that this will help prevent some of the large trucks using roads not suitable to their travel. “In recent years our responders have spent many hours assisting large trucks and also working many accidents on these roads. Some of the accidents have not had a good outcome. Our goal with the signs is to make our county safe for its residents and travelers.” stated Homeland Security Emergency Management Director Kevin White. “We appreciate the willingness of WVDOH and the Tucker County Commission working with us on this matter.” White said.