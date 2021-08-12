<div><p><strong>By Ruth Parsons\u00a0<\/strong><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">For over 72 years, the Rotary Club of Salem has been bestowing spirited service to the communities of Salem, Roanoke, and others in need throughout the world.\u00a0 The Club sponsors Olde Salem Days, the Old Dominion Athletic Conference Basketball Tournament, and the Star BBQ which are its main fundraisers.\u00a0\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">On Thursday, July 1, the Rotary Club of Salem inducted its new officers and directors for the 2021-2022 year.\u00a0 Club President Jeffrey J. Howard passed the gavel to incoming Club President Thomas E. Bowers. Said President Bowers, \u201cWe make a difference in our community and the world through many cherished projects. The pandemic did not change our core mission or the needs of our community. We are looking for citizens who want to enjoy the fun and fellowship of Rotary while serving and improving their community, all under the Rotary motto of \u201c\u2019Service Above Self.\u2019 Come join us.\u201d\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">The Rotary Club of Salem makes annual contributions to over 40 different civic and community non- profit organizations throughout the Roanoke Valley.\u00a0 Internationally, the Club provides support and resources to joint Rotarian projects in Guatemala, Colombia, Brazil, Haiti, Eastern Europe and beyond, to supply clean water, educational assistance, medical care and disaster relief efforts.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">This year\u2019s presidential theme of \u201cSERVE TO CHANGE LIVES\u201d is a call to all Rotarians locally and internationally to join collectively to make our community and the world a nobler place.\u00a0 For information on the Rotary Club of Salem, visit www.rotaryclubofsalem.org.<\/span><\/p><\/div>