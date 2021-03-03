<div><p>The West Virginia Office of Emergency Medical Services has awarded New River Community and Technical College\u2019s Emergency Medical Services program fifteen $1,500 scholarships for current Advanced Emergency Medical Technician (AEMT) students. The scholarships will help with tuition costs, testing fees and program administration.<\/p>\n<figure id="attachment_61032" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-61032" style="width: 682px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><img class=" wp-image-61032" src="https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/03\/New-River-CTCs-EMS-program-receives-scholarships-and-celebrates-student-success-scaled.jpg" alt="" width="682" height="512" srcset="https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/03\/New-River-CTCs-EMS-program-receives-scholarships-and-celebrates-student-success-scaled.jpg 1440w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/03\/New-River-CTCs-EMS-program-receives-scholarships-and-celebrates-student-success-300x225.jpg 300w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/03\/New-River-CTCs-EMS-program-receives-scholarships-and-celebrates-student-success-768x576.jpg 768w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/03\/New-River-CTCs-EMS-program-receives-scholarships-and-celebrates-student-success-1024x768.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/03\/New-River-CTCs-EMS-program-receives-scholarships-and-celebrates-student-success-1536x1152.jpg 1536w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/03\/New-River-CTCs-EMS-program-receives-scholarships-and-celebrates-student-success-90x67.jpg 90w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/03\/New-River-CTCs-EMS-program-receives-scholarships-and-celebrates-student-success-600x450.jpg 600w" sizes="(max-width: 682px) 100vw, 682px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-61032" class="wp-caption-text">New River CTC\u2019s paramedic graduates at the college\u2019s Advanced Technology Center, Ghent. Pictured: Front Row: Christopher Vanderhans (left), Samantha Crewey, Lindsey Hamblin, and David Harrison; Back Row: Walker Jungers (left), Matthew Dickens, Jericho Cresong, Joshua Armstrong, and Casandra Newhard. (Not pictured: Sylvia Lewis)<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p>New River CTC\u2019s AEMT program builds on the EMT-B certification creating a pathway for those working in the emergency medical services field to continue their education at New River CTC to gain paramedic certification and earn an associate degree.<\/p>\n<p>In January, New River CTC paramedic candidates tested for their National Registry Paramedic Psychomotor exam at the college\u2019s Advanced Technology Center in Ghent along with two AEMT students.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cBecause COVID-19 has made it difficult for many to test, we opened these tests up to the public. Some of the candidates we tested lived six hours away,\u201d said New River CTC Director of EMS Programs Travis Copenhaver. \u201cWe are thrilled that all of our students passed their exam. They have given the last year of their lives and overcome so many challenges with COVID-19 and the efforts to get them to this point.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>After the students pass their cognitive exam, they will be credentialed in their respective state.<\/p>\n<p>Due to the need for EMT-B providers in West Virginia, the college is expanding class offerings for EMT-B training through workforce education. The next classes will begin Mar. 1 in Ghent, Lewisburg and Summersville.<\/p>\n<p>Registration for the paramedic certificate program starting in August will open Mar. 1 and continue through Apr. 15. New River CTC offers paramedic classes in Ghent, Lewisburg and Summersville. Online program information sessions are scheduled for Tuesday, Mar. 2 at 6 p.m. and Thursday, Mar. 4 at 10 a.m. To register for the Tuesday session, visit https:\/\/newriver.zoom.us\/webinar\/register\/WN_tNkMaaAcRqie52qY41iJLg and to register for the Thursday session, visit https:\/\/newriver.zoom.us\/webinar\/register\/WN_S-v50oG2T2C20xqtWy9DbA.<\/p>\n<p>For more information about EMS programs at New River CTC, visit www.newriver.edu, email admissions@newriver.edu or call 866-349-3739. Information on EMT-B training can be found online at www.newriver.edu\/workforce\/.<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p><\/div>