<div><p style="font-weight: 400">\n<figure id="attachment_37032" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-37032" style="width: 800px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><img class="size-full wp-image-37032" src="https:\/\/parsonsadvocate.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/21\/2020\/12\/TGifts1.jpg" alt="" width="800" height="600" srcset="https:\/\/parsonsadvocate.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/21\/2020\/12\/TGifts1.jpg 800w, https:\/\/parsonsadvocate.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/21\/2020\/12\/TGifts1-300x225.jpg 300w, https:\/\/parsonsadvocate.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/21\/2020\/12\/TGifts1-768x576.jpg 768w, https:\/\/parsonsadvocate.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/21\/2020\/12\/TGifts1-600x450.jpg 600w, https:\/\/parsonsadvocate.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/21\/2020\/12\/TGifts1-750x563.jpg 750w" sizes="(max-width: 800px) 100vw, 800px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-37032" class="wp-caption-text">The former sales department of an automotive dealership has undergone a major change as it now serves as home to Tucker Gifts, a new retail store in Parsons.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<\/p><p style="font-weight: 400"><em>By Heather Clower<br>\nThe Parsons Advocate<\/em><\/p>\n<p style="font-weight: 400">What was once Lambert\u2019s Chevrolet and then Performance Motors has taken on a completely new look.\u00a0 While Tucker Sales and Services is going strong in the shop with Nick Tompkins and his son Jeff, the former sales department has been converted into a retail location named Tucker Gifts.<\/p>\n<p style="font-weight: 400">The shop carries all-new items including clothing, decor, local honey, essential oils, and jewelry.\u00a0 There are also consignment items from W.Va. artists such as candies and fudge, soap, potholders, and much more.<\/p>\n<p style="font-weight: 400">Christy Hines, the owner of the retail location, purchased the building in 2007 along with other family members.\u00a0 She stated that up until now, there hasn\u2019t been an option for local residents to shop for new clothes, which is why they chose to fill that void.\u00a0 \u201cOur goal was to bring something that the community could use and needed,\u201d said Hines.\u00a0 Quality clothing at affordable prices was at the top of their priority list when deciding what inventory to carry with a goal to support the City of Parsons.\u00a0 \u201cParsons has always been good to us as a family and we wanted to give back,\u201d she added.<\/p>\n<p style="font-weight: 400">The clothing line is much like what would be found at a high-end establishment in an area such as Morgantown or Clarksburg.\u00a0 \u201cThe goal is to be considered for shopping here versus going to the big cities,\u201d said Hines.<\/p>\n<hr>\n\n<a href="https:\/\/parsonsadvocate.com\/pa-sports\/hunters-harvest-38776-bucks-during-wv-buck-firearms-season\/attachment\/tgifts2\/"><img width="800" height="600" src="https:\/\/parsonsadvocate.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/21\/2020\/12\/TGifts2.jpg" class="attachment-full size-full" alt="" srcset="https:\/\/parsonsadvocate.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/21\/2020\/12\/TGifts2.jpg 800w, https:\/\/parsonsadvocate.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/21\/2020\/12\/TGifts2-300x225.jpg 300w, https:\/\/parsonsadvocate.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/21\/2020\/12\/TGifts2-768x576.jpg 768w, https:\/\/parsonsadvocate.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/21\/2020\/12\/TGifts2-600x450.jpg 600w, https:\/\/parsonsadvocate.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/21\/2020\/12\/TGifts2-750x563.jpg 750w" sizes="(max-width: 800px) 100vw, 800px"><\/a>\n<a href="https:\/\/parsonsadvocate.com\/pa-sports\/hunters-harvest-38776-bucks-during-wv-buck-firearms-season\/attachment\/tgifts5\/"><img width="800" height="600" src="https:\/\/parsonsadvocate.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/21\/2020\/12\/TGifts5.jpg" class="attachment-full size-full" alt="" srcset="https:\/\/parsonsadvocate.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/21\/2020\/12\/TGifts5.jpg 800w, https:\/\/parsonsadvocate.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/21\/2020\/12\/TGifts5-300x225.jpg 300w, https:\/\/parsonsadvocate.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/21\/2020\/12\/TGifts5-768x576.jpg 768w, https:\/\/parsonsadvocate.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/21\/2020\/12\/TGifts5-600x450.jpg 600w, https:\/\/parsonsadvocate.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/21\/2020\/12\/TGifts5-750x563.jpg 750w" sizes="(max-width: 800px) 100vw, 800px"><\/a>\n\n<p style="text-align: center"><em><strong>With numerous offerings from clothing, home decor, and fudge, Tucker Gifts has a variety of inventory catering to the residents of Parsons.\u00a0\u00a0<\/strong><\/em><\/p>\n<hr>\n<p style="font-weight: 400">Ruth Ann Weaver, an employee of Tucker Gifts, stated, \u201cThis is only the third week and it\u2019s been phenomenal.\u201d\u00a0 The business has been steady since the doors opened and with a new delivery expected every week for the next five weeks, it is hopeful the trend will continue.\u00a0 Local artists and crafters are encouraged to bring a sample of their work to the store for consideration if they are interested in consigning through Tucker Gifts.\u00a0 Hines also welcomes inventory suggestions as she is continuing to look for items to offer that are highly desired and needed by the community.<\/p>\n<p style="font-weight: 400">Tucker Gifts is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A Facebook page has also been dedicated to the shop which showcases a small selection of their inventory.\u00a0 Gift certificates are available for purchase.<\/p><\/div>