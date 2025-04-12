By Bruce Justice, Mingo Messenger

WILLIAMSON, W.Va. — New Mingo County PSD Manager Chris Varney says he is reasonably certain that the troubled water utility can still rise above its current challenges and reestablish all-important confidence within its customer base.

However, Varney tempered his own confidence by additionally pointing out that the utility’s past and current problems didn’t occur overnight and that correcting them is also not going to happen overnight.

Varney — who last month took over the helm of the utility following the resignation of the PSD’s longtime and only other manager, JB Heflin, and who is beginning his duties under a new board of directors currently consisting of Keith Hess, Jim Kennedy and Noah Bailey — recently told the Mingo Messenger he believes several things are going to be required in the weeks and months ahead to reestablish efficiency at the PSD and trust in its customers.

