<div><p>The James River High School Parent-Teacher Student Association (PTSA) is in need of individuals to fill the following upcoming vacancies:\u00a0president, vice president, secretary, and treasurer.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cServing as an officer requires minimal time, but the PTSA\u2019s role is more important now than ever! The PTSA is critical in connecting parents, teachers and administrators, and supporting school needs. We want every family at James River High School to join PTSA because we can do more together than apart!\u201d a PTSA spokesman said.<\/p>\n<p>If you are interested in supporting the James River school community, contact Dana McCaleb at <a href="mailto:dmccaleb@bcps.k12.va.us">dmccaleb@bcps.k12.va.us<\/a> or Jill Albers at <a href="mailto:poorfarmcc@gmail.com">poorfarmcc@gmail.com<\/a>. New officers will be inducted in May.<\/p><\/div>