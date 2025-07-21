By Charles Owens, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

PRINCETON — Mercer County’s new mountain coaster is an attraction that will help keep ATV tourists in town longer, according to the director of the Hatfield-McCoy Trail Authority.

“We still see a Thursday through Sunday pattern for our guests,” trail director Jeffrey Lusk said. “It’s really going to take additional non-riding activities — things like the roller coaster where folks will add a day. So you really need a new activity. We’ve got to work on trying to keep these folks here an additional day and I think that is going to happen.”

Lusk said a roller coaster is something that will appeal to ATV tourists, who travel to the region each week in search of an outdoor adventure.

“I haven’t been to yet, but it’s on my bucket list now,” Lusk said of the new Brush Creek Holl’r Mountain Coaster, which is located next door to Brush Creek Falls Resort near Princeton. “Things like that are really beneficial to us and adds an activity. And we need more activities for people to do do. It adds another piece of tourism infrastructure.”

