PLYMOUTH, Mass. (AP) \u2014 New Englanders bracing for their first hurricane in 30 years began hauling boats out of the water and taking other precautions Friday as Tropical Storm Henri barreled toward the Northeast coast.\r\n\r\nHenri was expected to intensify into a hurricane by Saturday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. Impacts could be felt in New England states by Sunday, including on Cape Cod, which is teeming with tens of thousands of summer tourists.\r\n\r\nHenri's track was imprecise, but as of 5 p.m. EDT Friday, the National Weather Service suggested it might make landfall first in eastern Long Island before careening further north. The White House said President Joe Biden was briefed on the storm\u2019s track.\r\n\r\nMassachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker on Friday urged people vacationing on the Cape to leave well before Henri hits, and those who planned to start vacations there to delay their plans. \u201cWe don't want people to be stuck in traffic on the Cape Cod bridges when the storm is in full force on Sunday,\u201d he said.\r\n\r\nBaker said up to 1,000 National Guard troops were on standby to help with evacuations if needed.\r\n\r\n\u201cThis storm is extremely worrisome,\u201d said Michael Finkelstein, police chief and emergency management director in East Lyme, Connecticut. \u201cWe haven\u2019t been down this road in quite a while and there\u2019s no doubt that we and the rest of New England would have some real difficulties with a direct hit from a hurricane.\u201d\r\n\r\nFinkelstein said he\u2019s most concerned about low-lying areas of town that could become impossible to access because of flooding and a storm surge.\r\n\r\nThursday marked\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/apnews.com\/article\/environment-and-nature-hurricanes-f2379c613c2a6da4cf13575bf3ab4d13">exactly 30 years since Hurricane Bob came ashore in Rhode Island as a Category 2 storm<\/a>, killing at least 17 people and leaving behind more than $1.5 billion worth of damage. Bob, which left streets in coastal towns littered with boats blown free of their moorings, knocked out power and water to hundreds of thousands for days.\r\n\r\nLarge swaths of the Eastern seaboard were mopping up on Friday from the effects of Henri's predecessor, Tropical Depression Fred. In North Carolina, Haywood County Sheriff Greg Christopher said four people died and five individuals remained unaccounted for,\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/apnews.com\/article\/business-north-carolina-floods-205c10e5e05d876cefcc224ac143a372">down from around 20 people reported missing on Thursday<\/a>.\r\n\r\nThe weather service warned of the potential for damaging winds and widespread coastal flooding from Henri, and officials in Massachusetts, Connecticut and New York cautioned that people could lose power for a week or even longer. Authorities urged people to secure their boats, fuel up their vehicles and stock up on canned goods.\r\n\r\nThe system was centered in the Atlantic Ocean late Friday about 230 miles (370 kilometers) south-southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, and about 615 miles (990 kilometers) south of Montauk Point, New York. It had maximum sustained winds of 70 mph (110 kph).\r\n\r\nA hurricane warning stretched across the South Shore of Long Island from Fire Island Inlet to Montauk, and the North Shore from Port Jefferson Harbor to Montauk.\r\n\r\nThe main threats were expected to be storm surge, wind and rain, forecasters said. Storm surge between 3 and 5 feet (1 to 1.5 meters) was possible from Flushing, New York, to Chatham, Massachusetts; and parts of the North Shore and South Shore of Long Island.\r\n\r\nRainfall between 3 to 6 inches (7.5 to 15 centimeters) was expected Sunday through Monday over the region.\r\n\r\nHenri was heading north Friday night, and forecasters expected it to approach the coastlines of New York's Long Island or southern New England by Sunday. New York hasn\u2019t had a direct hit from a major hurricane season storm since Superstorm Sandy wreaked havoc in 2012.\r\n\r\nAt Safe Harbor Marina in coastal Plymouth, Massachusetts, Steve Berlo was among the many boaters having their vessels pulled out of the water ahead of the storm.\r\n\r\n\u201cIt\u2019s rare, but when it happens, you want to be sure you\u2019re ready,\u201d said Berlo, 54. \u201cGot to protect our second home. So that\u2019s that. Now I can sleep tonight.\u201d\r\n\r\nIn the Hamptons, the celebrity playground on Long Island\u2019s east end, officials warned of dangerous rip currents and flooding that\u2019s likely to turn streets, like mansion-lined Dune Road on the Atlantic coast, into lagoons.\r\n\r\nRyan Murphy, the emergency management administrator for the Town of Southampton, said that while the storm\u2019s track continues to evolve, \u201cwe have to plan as if it\u2019s going to be like a Category 1 hurricane that would be hitting us.\u201d\r\n\r\nThe National Weather Service also warned residents and beachgoers on the North Carolina coast of rip currents and rough surf associated with Henri. Meteorologist Steven Pfaff of the weather service\u2019s Wilmington office said swells from Henri were expected to create hazardous surf conditions beginning Friday and continuing on Saturday.\r\n\r\nAt the U.S. Navy\u2019s submarine base in Groton, Connecticut, personnel on Friday were securing submarine moorings, installing flood gates in front of doors on some waterfront buildings, and doubling up lines on small boats, officials said. Families were being encouraged to watch the forecast and make any necessary preparations.\r\n\r\nThe Coast Guard urged boaters to stay off the water, saying in a statement: \u201cThe Coast Guard\u2019s search and rescue capabilities degrade as storm conditions strengthen. This means help could be delayed.\u201d\r\n\r\nAt the Port Niantic marina in Niantic, Connecticut, Debbie Shelburn and her employees were already busy Friday hauling boats out of the water and into a large storage building.\r\n\r\n\u201cBasically, it\u2019s become all hands on deck. No matter your position \u2014 mechanic, whatever \u2014 everybody is out there helping with the logistics of moving the boats and getting them secure on land,\u201d she said.\r\n\r\n___\r\n\r\nEaton-Robb reported from Columbia, Connecticut. Associated Press writers Michael R. Sisak in New York, Skip Foreman in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and William J. Kole in Warwick, Rhode Island, contributed to this report.