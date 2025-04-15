By Shirleen Guerra | The Center Square

(The Center Square) – Federal lawmakers are renewing a push to create a Chesapeake National Recreation Area, a designation that would bring parts of the bay under the National Park Service’s oversight.

Virginia Democratic Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, along with their Maryland colleagues, reintroduced the Chesapeake National Recreation Area Act, which aims to unite existing national park units, historic sites and other public lands across Virginia and Maryland under a coordinated management plan.

The initiative aims to enhance public access to the Chesapeake Bay, promote conservation efforts and support local economies through increased tourism.

Sites under consideration for inclusion include the North Beach of Fort Monroe in Hampton, one of several historically significant properties that could voluntarily join the park network.

The legislation specifies that only willing landowners may participate and that the National Park Service cannot impose additional regulations on recreational or commercial activities in Chesapeake Bay waters.

Supporters say the designation would recognize the bay’s cultural importance and expand economic opportunities across the region.

“The Chesapeake Bay is at the cultural heart of so many Virginia communities and serves as an economic driver for the commonwealth as a whole,” Warner said. “This will not only help to preserve the rich history of the bay but will ensure that it can be restored and protected for years to come.”

Kaine added that the bay is “deeply embedded in the history, ecology, and economy of Virginia” and said the legislation will help future generations “cherish the beauty of the bay.”

Outdoor recreation is a major part of Virginia’s economy. In 2022, it added $13.4 billion to the state’s GDP and supported more than 122,000 jobs, according to federal data. National park visitors also spent $1.25 billion in Virginia that year, generating nearly $1.9 billion in total economic output and supporting over 17,000 jobs.

In 2023, that impact grew even more. Over 23.8 million visitors to national park sites in Virginia spent nearly $1.55 billion, generating an estimated $2.78 billion in total economic output and supporting over 21,100 jobs, according to the National Park Service.

Supporters say the new recreation area could help drive similar growth in Chesapeake Bay communities that rely on tourism and outdoor access.

The bill was first introduced in 2023 and passed the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee but stalled before reaching the full House. Lawmakers reintroduced it this spring in hopes of advancing it through both chambers during the current session.

Maryland U.S. Sen. Angela Alsobrooks said the legislation is long overdue, emphasizing the bay’s environmental and cultural value.

“It is past time that we officially establish the Chesapeake National Recreation Area. We know the Chesapeake Bay is the heart of Maryland but it is so much more — rich with history and wildlife, an economic driver for our state, and the home to our beloved blue crab,” Alsobrooks said.

“We must ensure the Chesapeake Bay receives the recognition and resources it needs so that we can enjoy this national treasure for years to come. Passing this legislation is a step forward.”