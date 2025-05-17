By Shirleen Guerra | The Center Square
(The Center Square) – Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced the launch of Safe Kids, Strong Families, a new statewide initiative to “unify and advance” child welfare reforms.
The plan includes a $1 million investment to tackle challenges like child safety, workforce shortages, and congregate care that aims to build a stronger system for families across the commonwealth.
“The most amazing gift we have here in the Commonwealth are our children because they are the ones who are going to build our future and realize our collective aspirations,” said Youngkin. “Today, we launched our Safe Kids, Strong Families initiative to build on the progress our Administration has achieved over the last three years on child welfare and to make sure every child in Virginia has the love and support they need to fulfill their God-given destiny.”
He thanked Secretary of Health and Human Resources Janet Kelly and “every hero who has stepped up to serve our collective mission-that every child in Virginia is safe and part of a strong family.”
The initiative builds on the administration’s earlier Safe and Sound Task Force, which aimed to reduce the number of foster children sleeping in offices and expand the use of kinship placements. State officials say placements with relatives in Virginia rose to 21.2% in April, up from 13% in 2023, with a goal of reaching 35% by the end of Youngkin’s term.
A related program that took effect in July 2024 has helped 661 children stay with kin, with nearly 44% later reuniting with their parents.
As of the most recent federal report, more than 4,000 children remained in foster care in Virginia in late 2023, a number state officials say they’re working to reduce by expanding family-based options.
Youngkin also signed three additional bills — House Bill 1777, Senate Bill 1406, and Senate Bill 801 — each designed to improve help for children and families in foster care. These new laws expand access to services and ensure foster youth aged 12 and up are informed about how to contact the Office of the Children’s Ombudsman.
“Since Day One, Governor and Mrs. Youngkin have shown their commitment to ensuring that every single child has the opportunity to thrive by making Virginia the best place to live, work and raise a family,” said Kelly. “By working together across the aisle and across agencies, Virginia can help children in foster care turn heartbreak into hope and transform adversity from childhood into an adulthood full of resilience.”
