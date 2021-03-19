<div><figure id="attachment_77950" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-77950" style="width: 2560px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><img class="size-full wp-image-77950" src="https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/new-head-start-bus-2021-edited-scaled.jpg" alt="" width="2560" height="1356" srcset="https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/new-head-start-bus-2021-edited-scaled.jpg 2560w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/new-head-start-bus-2021-edited-300x159.jpg 300w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/new-head-start-bus-2021-edited-1024x542.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/new-head-start-bus-2021-edited-768x407.jpg 768w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/new-head-start-bus-2021-edited-1536x813.jpg 1536w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/new-head-start-bus-2021-edited-2048x1085.jpg 2048w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/new-head-start-bus-2021-edited-600x318.jpg 600w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/new-head-start-bus-2021-edited-750x397.jpg 750w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/new-head-start-bus-2021-edited-1140x604.jpg 1140w" sizes="(max-width: 2560px) 100vw, 2560px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-77950" class="wp-caption-text">New River Community Action Head Start teachers and staff show off the new bus that will provide transportation for children in the Shawsville and Elliston areas to the Christiansburg center.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p>by Tristan Mortensen<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<p>New River Community Action (NRCA) has purchased and taken delivery of a new bus that will provide transportation for children in the Shawsville and Elliston areas, which will allow them to attend Head Start classes in Christiansburg for the upcoming 2021-2022 preschool year.<\/p>\n<p>New River Community Action has for several years been unable to provide transportation for Shawsville and Elliston children.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cThis bus will deliver materials for at-home learning,will\u00a0 be able to pick children up whose parents want them to have in-person instruction, and will deliver food from this center,\u201d said Sheryl Helm, the Director of Early Childhood and Family Services for NRCA.<\/p>\n<p>Head Start is a federally funded pre-kindergarten program providing low-income children between the ages of 3 and 5 with various experiences to help them develop socially, cognitively, physically, and emotionally. The program is offered without charge to the families who meet the income eligibility requirements. The NRCA Head Start mission is to build on the unique strengths of children and families through positive engagement, health education, and a quality pre-kindergarten experience.<\/p>\n<p>The program takes place from August until May with full-day and part-day options available.<\/p>\n<p>Children must be between age three and five, meet family income guidelines, and have a current physical with immunizations documentation. Parents may receive more information or may enroll their children by calling the Christiansburg Head Start Center at <span class="gc-cs-link">(540) 381-7559<\/span> or by e-mail mdefranco@nrcaa.org.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cWe\u2019ll be able to provide comprehensive services which are not just educational but include family and a mental health component.\u00a0 We will not only be able to serve the children, but serve the family,\u201d said Katie Collins, NRCA\u2019s Facilities and Transportation Coordinator.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cIn the Shawsville and Elliston areas, which is where we are targeting with this bus, there is just a large gap in access to Head Start,\u201d Collins said. \u201cThe families live in our service area, but they can\u2019t make it to us.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>The bus purchase was made possible with funding awarded through the CARES Act; the federal stimulus package passed last March in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. NRCA opened a competitive grant process that attracted four bidders and awarded the bid to the Sonny Merryman company. Merryman has delivered the bus to the Christiansburg office and provided an orientation for all the Head Start staff.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cI\u2019m excited because Christiansburg Head Start did lose transportation a few years ago because our budget could not afford a new bus.\u201d Collins said. \u201cWith the CARES Act funds, we are able to put a bus back where we would not normally have been able to do so.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>The bus is a 23-passenger 2020 Chevy\/Thomas school bus with features that provide the children with a safe and fun ride. Each seat is equipped with lap belts and 5-point child passenger restraints. Additional features include a backup camera system, a child reminder system, an LED light package, and heated\/remote mirrors. A Head Start bus monitor is always on board in addition to the driver to assist the children.<\/p>\n<p>NRCA is now hiring qualified drivers with a CDL on a part-time basis and offers competitive wages and a great working environment. Interested applicants can visit newrivercommunityaction.org\/nrca-jobs for more information.<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p><\/div>