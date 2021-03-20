<div><p><b><img loading="lazy" width="119" height="112" class="size-full wp-image-17646 alignright" src="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/MOuntainmedia.png" alt="">By Sarah Richardson<\/b><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Henry County Enterprise has recently launched a new app to make catching up on your news easier than ever! The app offers local, state, and national news categories, and readers can also sort their content by state, by newspaper, or by county. With content being posted throughout the week, it\u2019s simple to stay in-the-know and up-to-date with your community. <\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Henry County Enterprise is owned by Virginia Media Inc., a subsidiary of Mountain Media LLC, which also owns The Enterprise<\/span><span style="font-weight: 400">, Fincastle Herald, New Castle Record, the Vinton Messenger, Salem Times-Register, News Messenger, and Radford News Journal. Mountain Media also publishes several newspapers in West Virginia: the Mountain Messenger, Pocahontas Times, Clay County Free Press, and Parsons Advocate. All of these papers are now available through just one app.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cI believe it is important to be able to access regional news in a user-friendly way,\u201d said Publisher Michael Showell. \u201cOur app makes it easy for everyone to know what is going on both in their community and across the state. Community news is important in every city, and to have it all accessible in one place is vital.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">To download the app, simply visit <\/span><a href="http:\/\/www.mountainmessenger.com\/"><span style="font-weight: 400">www.mountainmessenger.com<\/span><\/a><span style="font-weight: 400"> on your phone\u2019s browser. A pop-up will appear at the bottom of the screen with a link to instructions to download the free app. Follow our step-by-step guide for full installation information.<\/span><\/p><\/div>