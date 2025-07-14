By Benjamin Powell, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN — In the wake of devastating floods that struck Marion and Ohio counties in mid-June, a new, community-based initiative is rising to meet the moment.

The West Virginia People’s Flood Relief Fund held its inaugural fundraising event Wednesday at 123 Pleasant St. in downtown Morgantown — marking the beginning of what organizers hope will become a powerful, statewide network for flooding relief.

The benefit event, organized in partnership with Ohio Valley Mutual Aid, brought together a crowd of supporters and featured performances from local Appalachian artists and bands. Ohio Valley Mutual Aid, known for its on-the-ground relief work throughout the upper Ohio Valley area, is currently helping to coordinate aid for flood-affected residents in Wheeling.

All proceeds from Wednesday’s event are going directly toward flood recovery efforts in Wheeling, where families are still reeling from significant damage caused by last month’s flash flooding.

