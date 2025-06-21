By Charles Owens, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

BLUEFIELD — Nature’s Air-Conditioned City will be heating up over the next couple of days.

While spring was a mixed-bag for the region with cooler than normal weather outside and a lot of rain, the first week of summer looks to be hot. Today is the first day of summer. Temperatures in Bluefield will be pushing into the high 80s — and close to 90 degrees — over the next couple of days.

If the official National Weather Service thermometer at the Mercer County Airport hits 90 degrees, it will trigger a day of free lemonade servings in the two Bluefields.

Two lemonade days are already guaranteed regardless of the temperature outside, said Jeff Disibbio, CEO and president of the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias.

Disibbio said free lemonade will be served on Wednesday, July 9, at Bowen Field in Bluefield as part of the Chamber Night at the Ballpark promotion.

Read more: https://www.bdtonline.com/news/nature-s-air-conditioned-city-prepares-for-summer-heat/article_6fbdd451-863d-491f-a133-821e7228ce4f.html