TORONTO (AP) — Washington Nationals right-hander Michael Soroka left Monday’s start against the Blue Jays in the sixth inning because of cramping in his biceps muscle.

“I knew that was a feeling that shouldn’t be there, and I wanted to make sure that we were smart about it,” Soroka said. “As unfortunate as it is to have to leave the game and not get to compete through the sixth inning, I think it will allow me to get back out there again in five or six days.”

Manager Dave Martinez and the team trainer came to the mound after Soroka missed with a slider to Toronto’s Andrés Giménez.

“He did the smart thing by letting us know right away because I didn’t want him throwing another pitch,” Martinez said.

The Canadian-born Soroka signed a one-year, $9-million contract with Washington last December. He made 25 appearances for the White Sox last season after pitching in seven games over the previous three seasons combined.

Soroka took the loss in Monday’s 5-2 defeat, allowing four runs and five hits. He walked one and struck out three. Soroka threw 83 pitches before departing, 57 for strikes.

“He threw the ball really well,” Martinez said. “A couple of location misses.”

Right-hander Lucas Sims replaced Soroka, who has faced multiple injuries in recent years.

In his third start of the COVID-delayed 2020 season, Soroka tore his right Achilles tendon during a routine fielding play. After a follow-up procedure and nine months of rehab, he injured the same tendon while walking into Atlanta’s ballpark. Soroka missed the entire regular season in 2021 and 2022.

