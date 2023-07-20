CHICAGO (AP) — The Washington Nationals placed right-hander Paolo Espino on the 15-day injured list on Wednesday with a finger injury.

The Nationals also brought up right-hander Rico Garcia from Triple-A Rochester before their game against the Chicago Cubs. Catcher Israel Pineda was transferred to the 60-day IL.

The 36-year-old Espino has a flexor strain with a finger on his right hand. He has no record and a 24.75 ERA in three relief appearances with the Nationals this year.

Garcia is 1-2 with a 6.89 ERA in 27 appearances over parts of four seasons. He made seven relief appearances with Oakland this year, compiling an 8.31 ERA.

The 29-year-old Garcia signed a minor league deal with Washington on Saturday.

