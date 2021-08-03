MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — The National Science Foundation has awarded more than $982,000 for two research projects at West Virginia State University, the state’s two U.S. senators announced.

“The National Science Foundation continues to be a strong partner for West Virginia universities and colleges through their support for critical research and efforts to foster educational opportunities for students across the Mountain State,” Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin said in a news release.

Such grants are important to research at WVU, Republican Sen. Shelley Moore Capito said.

“West Virginia University continues to be a national leader when it comes to research, technology, and developing and promoting STEM-related careers,” Capito said in the release.

One award is for $756,318, to study the relationship between microorganisms and soil carbon. The project will provide learning opportunities for over 100 high school students in rural West Virginia.

The foundation awarded $226,347 for a project to develop code to learn more about the origins of heavy elements in the universe, the release said.