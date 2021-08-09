Tickets for Nashville Night will go on sale this Friday, Aug. 13, at the Buchanan Library on Main Street in Buchanan, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (this is a change of time) and on Saturday, Aug. 14, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

There is a price change and an eight-ticket limit. Any remaining tickets will be offered online.

The event, at James River High School at 7 p.m. on September 19, features award-winning Nashville songwriters, including Buchanan’s own Matthew Ramsey, front man for the country band Old Dominion. All proceeds will be donated to the Ramsey Foundation, benefitting local organizations and education in the arts.

The first Nashville Night took place 10 years ago at the Buchanan Theatre. The event has sense moved from the theatre, to the James River High School Auditorium, and now held annually inside the school’s gymnasium, which is transformed to fit the occasion.

Nate Ritches, a board member of the Ramsey Foundation, addressed the changes: “Due to the current nature of live events, backstage passes will not be offered as part of our VIP packaging this year. With growing demand of reserved seating, we have increased the amount of seats offered on the floor to accommodate the growth of the event. It will be a two-tier pricing structure this year, with all seats on floor reserved seating at $50 and bleachers general admission at $25. We are continually looking for ways to grow and improve this spectacular event.

“We are excited to be back in the James River High School gymnasium, transformed into a theater setting for the 10th Annual Nashville Night in Buchanan!” he said.

As before, items will be available for raffle, such as tickets to concerts, VT football, signed memorabilia, and much more.

This year, Ramsey brings with him his fellow bandmate and songwriter Trevor Rosen, Nashville producer Shane McAnally, along with songwriters Josh Osborne and Matt Jenkins.

For more information on event updates, visit theramseyfoundation.com/event/Nashville-night-buchanan-2021