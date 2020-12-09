Brenda Dobbins Naff, 75, of Pilot, went to be with the Lord on Nov. 19, 2020.

She retired from the Arsenal Union Hall after 52 years of service. She was the most loving, kindhearted Momma, Nana and friend to everyone she knew. She loved nothing more than her children and grandchildren.

Brenda was preceded in death by her parents Archie and Mary Dobbins; two sisters, Eulalia Kirtner and Geneva Duncan; and one brother, Tommy Dobbins.

She is survived by her loving children, Todd Naff (Allison), Amy Goodman (David), and Eric Naff (Teresa); grandchildren Jordan, Madison, Charley, Laine, Ayden, Devin, Heather and JJ; many nieces and nephews; and so many others that she called hers over the years.

The family received friends from 11 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Funeral services began at 1noon with Pastor Terry Phillips officiating. Interment followed in Sunset Cemetery in Christiansburg.

The Naff family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford.