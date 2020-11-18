Nada Eileen Murphy, March 25, 1936 – November 11, 2020, Nada passed away at age 84 years old at home surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her parents Tony C. Dumire and Priscilla Snyder, her husband William C. Murphy, her son Mathew C. Murphy and her son-in -law Richard L. Nigh.

She is survived by her children, James R. Murphy and his wife Peggy, William C. Murphy and his wife Terri, Marsha B. Nigh, Randall W. Murphy and his wife June. Her grandchildren; Brandi L. Shirbachelh and her husband Kia and their children Taylor and Avery, Jennifer A May and her husband Cameron and their son Clive, Samantha Newton and her son Randall, Justin Murphy and his son Thomas, Sara Nigh, and Allyson Nigh and her son Vincent.

The viewing was held on November 13, 2020 from 7 to 8 p.m. at Marsh Road Baptist Church. The funeral was held at 12:30 p.m. on November 14, 2020 at Marsh Road Baptist Church as well.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Nada’s name may be made to the Marsh Road Baptist Church, 1514 Old Marsh Rd, Woodbridge, VA 22191.