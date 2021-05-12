Bradford Pear trees adorn the City of Parsons each Spring
Photo by Teri CaytonThis particular line of Bradford Pear trees are on First Street in Parsons. Bradford pear (Pyrus calleryana...
Photo by Teri CaytonThis particular line of Bradford Pear trees are on First Street in Parsons. Bradford pear (Pyrus calleryana...
Parsons VFD Co. 10 responded to a residential structure fire Saturday morning at 173 Spruce Street Parsons around 3:40 a.m....
The Council for the Town of Davis discussed their enthusiasm and a few concerns over the walk in clinic being...
On Friday, April 9, 2021, Emily Jo Heckler, charged with one count of First-Degree Murder in the death of her...
Parsons VFD Homecoming Fair scheduled for May 18 – 22, 2021 has been postponed until September 28 – October 2,...
Eleni Brick, Representative from The Thrasher Group spoke on the Parsons Sewer Extension Project and issued a Certificate of Substantial...