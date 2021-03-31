<p><strong>By Allen Hamrick<\/strong><\/p>\n<p>The Mustang basketball team travelled to Geary on Tuesday evening to wreak some havoc, and that they did.\u00a0 In their first three games, the Mustangs have come up short in their efforts, but their dog was always in the hunt until the final buzzer. It was just a matter of time before the bugs got worked out and they would start racking up the wins, and Geary was the place to do it.<\/p>\n<p>It was slated to be a brutal match between the two teams but turned out to be more of a pillow fight for the Mustangs and a gladiator match for Geary.\u00a0 The Mustangs simply schooled the Geary boys in basketball. When class was over, it was Mustangs on top by the score of 54 \u2013 27.\u00a0 The Mustangs scored 18 points in the first period, never looked back and left the Geary team wondering what in the world just happened.\u00a0 Two of the Mustangs were in double digits. Leading the Mustangs was Noah Collins with 14 points followed closely by Josh Beard with 10 points.\u00a0 The Mustangs have the speed and the height, and as long as they can keep the consistent high shooting percentage, nobody will beat them again.\u00a0 Next up, if nothing changes, will be Summersville at home on Thursday. The Lady Mustangs, who are setting the bar on the courts, will be away at Summersville this week. That is if Covid-19 doesn\u2019t show its ugly face and cause more games to be cancelled than what already have been.\u00a0 Get out and support the teams when you can.\u00a0 Go Mustangs and Lady Mustangs!<\/p>