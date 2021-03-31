<p><strong>By Allen Hamrick<\/strong><\/p>\n<figure aria-describedby="caption-attachment-29235" class="wp-caption alignleft"><img class="size-medium wp-image-29235" src="https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic3-41-214x300.jpg" alt="" width="214" height="300" srcset="https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic3-41-214x300.jpg 214w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic3-41-731x1024.jpg 731w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic3-41-768x1075.jpg 768w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic3-41-1097x1536.jpg 1097w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic3-41-600x840.jpg 600w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic3-41-360x504.jpg 360w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic3-41-750x1050.jpg 750w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic3-41-1140x1596.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic3-41.jpg 1250w"><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">Noah Collins getting on the board. Allen Hamrick photo.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p>The Mustang basketball team locked horns at home this past week with Summersville Middle.\u00a0 This was a barn burner of a game, but the Mustangs never seemed to make it out of the stalls.\u00a0 It was a slow start for both teams as they couldn\u2019t seem to get locked into the net.\u00a0 There was a lot of action in the paint on both sides of the ball; at times it sounded like a patty cake contest with all the contact, but the Mustangs couldn\u2019t seem to find a path through the Summersville defense.<\/p>\n<figure aria-describedby="caption-attachment-29236" class="wp-caption alignright"><img class="size-medium wp-image-29236" src="https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic4-34-214x300.jpg" alt="" width="214" height="300" srcset="https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic4-34-214x300.jpg 214w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic4-34-731x1024.jpg 731w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic4-34-768x1075.jpg 768w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic4-34-1097x1536.jpg 1097w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic4-34-600x840.jpg 600w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic4-34-360x504.jpg 360w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic4-34-750x1050.jpg 750w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic4-34-1140x1596.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic4-34.jpg 1250w"><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">Jakoby Nichols looking for three from way outside. Allen Hamrick photo.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p>In the first period, the Mustangs came out with some good offense, planting nine points on the board as seed for the rest of the game.\u00a0 However, the Mustangs had plenty of looks at the net for the remainder of the game, but the basket seemed like no man\u2019s land at the critical points.\u00a0\u00a0 Mistakes in a game of speed and motion will kill your chance of winning.\u00a0 Every game is all out, fast and furious as the team hammers the game down their opponent\u2019s throat, but as hard as you play, the shots still have to sweep the net. \u00a0Top shot for the Mustangs was Noah Collins with six points. \u00a0In the end it was the Bears over the Mustangs by the score of 48-29.<\/p>\n<figure aria-describedby="caption-attachment-29237" class="wp-caption alignleft"><img class="size-medium wp-image-29237" src="https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic5-36-214x300.jpg" alt="" width="214" height="300" srcset="https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic5-36-214x300.jpg 214w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic5-36-732x1024.jpg 732w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic5-36-768x1074.jpg 768w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic5-36-1098x1536.jpg 1098w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic5-36-600x839.jpg 600w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic5-36-360x504.jpg 360w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic5-36-750x1049.jpg 750w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic5-36-1140x1595.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic5-36.jpg 1251w"><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">Ayden Brown looking for room in heavy traffic. Allen Hamrick photo.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p>The Mustangs will have another tough game against Braxton on Tuesday night at home. It was a very close game the last time they met with the Mustangs losing by just seven points after a great offensive tug of war.\u00a0 This game, too, should be a good one.\u00a0\u00a0 Don\u2019t miss a minute of Mustang basketball \u2013 it\u2019s fast paced and all out.\u00a0 The Lady Mustangs will also play Braxton away on Tuesday night. They suffered their first loss of the season against Summersville, losing by just one point this past week.\u00a0 Their game should be a good one as well. Go Mustangs and Lady Mustangs!<\/p>