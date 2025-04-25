By Stephen Smoot, The Pendleton Times

FRANKLIN, W.Va. — Shortly after noon on Monday, according to the Facebook page of the Pendleton County Office of Emergency Management and 911, a call came in about a fire that broke out in Smoke Hole Canyon near Eagle Rock.

As crews responded to contain and extinguish the blaze, a firefighter suffered an injury, but it was not serious. He was transported to a local hospital, then treated and released.

Despite significant amounts of rain lately, warm temperatures with sustained breezes and windy conditions have a “wicking” effect. They draw moisture out of the ground and foliage, leaving them dry enough to spark.

According to the Upper Tract Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page, the “fire was originally dispatched as a small brush fire, but grew in minutes and moved rapidly up the mountain.” The site also described how fire crews got to the top of the mountain to contain and control.

The OEM noted that “terrain is extremely steep and rocky” in the area where the blaze erupted.

