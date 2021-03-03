<br><div>\n <figure id="attachment_80370" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-80370" style="width: 600px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><img width="600" height="450" alt="" class="size-full wp-image-80370" srcset="https:\/\/pocahontas.b-cdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/03\/005.jpg 600w, https:\/\/pocahontas.b-cdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/03\/005-300x225.jpg 300w, https:\/\/pocahontas.b-cdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/03\/005-90x67.jpg 90w" data-lazy-sizes="(max-width: 600px) 100vw, 600px" src="https:\/\/pocahontas.b-cdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/03\/005.jpg"\/><noscript><img width="600" height="450" src="https:\/\/pocahontas.b-cdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/03\/005.jpg" alt="" class="size-full wp-image-80370" srcset="https:\/\/pocahontas.b-cdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/03\/005.jpg 600w, https:\/\/pocahontas.b-cdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/03\/005-300x225.jpg 300w, https:\/\/pocahontas.b-cdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/03\/005-90x67.jpg 90w" sizes="(max-width: 600px) 100vw, 600px"\/><\/noscript><figcaption id="caption-attachment-80370" class="wp-caption-text">FLOODWATER STANDS IN the southern end of Third Avenue in Marlinton. In addition to impacting homes and businesses, the flood delayed the start of a sewer repair project in that area. The old line is full of tree roots, and Mayor Sam Felton told the council Monday night that the town has no other option than to replace 700 feet of line. Photo courtesy of Shawn Dunbrack<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p>Jaynell Graham<br\/>Editor<br\/>\u00a0<br\/>Sleep deprived, but relieved, Marlinton Town Council met Monday night, where Mayor Sam Felton reported on the effects of the early Monday morning flooding.<\/p>\n<p>Shawn Dunbrack, Homeland Security Regional Liaison, did an assessment and found that 128 homes, six government offices and 33 businesses were impacted by the high water. Three businesses had minor damage.<\/p>\n<p>Marlinton Code Enforcer and Floodplain Coordinator Zach Graham said he spoke with Dunbrack and State NFIP Coordinator Chuck Grishaber, both of whom said the town was incredibly lucky. The flooding could have been so much worse.<\/p>\n<p>Another issue affected by the flooding was the Third Avenue sewer repair project that was scheduled to begin Monday morning.<\/p>\n<p>Felton said the project had been worked on in bits and pieces, but now the town has no other option than to replace 700 feet of line.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cThe entire system is full of roots,\u201d Felton said. \u201cI don\u2019t mean a little bit.\u00a0The starting point of the project, near 12th\u00a0street was so full of roots, that the bell connections at the ends of the old terracotta tile sections were cracked and separated.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>In other business council<\/p>\n<p>\u2022 approved the first reading of the Municipal Building Commission Ordinance<\/p>\n<p>\u2022 heard a report from Planning Commission chair Katie Workman about the Marlinton Listens survey. The survey found that dilapidated properties were considered the biggest threat to recreational development within the town.<\/p>\n<p>\u2022 approved payment of invoices associated with the Water Improvement Project: $35.447.50 to Dunn Engineering; and $3,723.06 to Region 4 for administrative services, pending receipt of the resolution.<\/p>\n<p>\u2022 made preliminary plans for a budget work session<\/p>\n<p>\u2022 tabled a request for a letter of support for an ARC POWER Grant being submitted for Downtown Appalachia: Revitalizing Recreational Economies program. Council requested information as to how other towns have benefited from this program.<\/p>\n<p>Marlinton Town Council meets the first Monday of each month, holidays excepted, at 7 p.m. via Zoom and teleconference and in person, with safety protocols.<\/p>\n<figure id="attachment_80371" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-80371" style="width: 600px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><img width="600" height="337" alt="" class="size-full wp-image-80371" srcset="https:\/\/pocahontas.b-cdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/03\/006.jpg 600w, https:\/\/pocahontas.b-cdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/03\/006-300x169.jpg 300w, https:\/\/pocahontas.b-cdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/03\/006-499x280.jpg 499w" data-lazy-sizes="(max-width: 600px) 100vw, 600px" src="https:\/\/pocahontas.b-cdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/03\/006.jpg"\/><noscript><img width="600" height="337" src="https:\/\/pocahontas.b-cdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/03\/006.jpg" alt="" class="size-full wp-image-80371" srcset="https:\/\/pocahontas.b-cdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/03\/006.jpg 600w, https:\/\/pocahontas.b-cdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/03\/006-300x169.jpg 300w, https:\/\/pocahontas.b-cdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/03\/006-499x280.jpg 499w" sizes="(max-width: 600px) 100vw, 600px"\/><\/noscript><figcaption id="caption-attachment-80371" class="wp-caption-text">BACKED UP STORMWATER drains on Main Street added to Monday morning\u2019s flooding misery. Photos courtesy of Shawn Dunbrack<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<figure id="attachment_80374" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-80374" style="width: 600px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><img width="600" height="450" alt="" class="size-full wp-image-80374" srcset="https:\/\/pocahontas.b-cdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/03\/010.jpg 600w, https:\/\/pocahontas.b-cdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/03\/010-300x225.jpg 300w, https:\/\/pocahontas.b-cdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/03\/010-90x67.jpg 90w" data-lazy-sizes="(max-width: 600px) 100vw, 600px" src="https:\/\/pocahontas.b-cdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/03\/010.jpg"\/><noscript><img width="600" height="450" src="https:\/\/pocahontas.b-cdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/03\/010.jpg" alt="" class="size-full wp-image-80374" srcset="https:\/\/pocahontas.b-cdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/03\/010.jpg 600w, https:\/\/pocahontas.b-cdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/03\/010-300x225.jpg 300w, https:\/\/pocahontas.b-cdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/03\/010-90x67.jpg 90w" sizes="(max-width: 600px) 100vw, 600px"\/><\/noscript><figcaption id="caption-attachment-80374" class="wp-caption-text">THE GREENBRIER RIVER crested at just over 12 feet early Monday morning. Flood stage is 10 feet.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<figure id="attachment_80372" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-80372" style="width: 600px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><img width="600" height="423" alt="" class="size-full wp-image-80372" srcset="https:\/\/pocahontas.b-cdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/03\/007.jpg 600w, https:\/\/pocahontas.b-cdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/03\/007-300x212.jpg 300w" data-lazy-sizes="(max-width: 600px) 100vw, 600px" src="https:\/\/pocahontas.b-cdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/03\/007.jpg"\/><noscript><img width="600" height="423" src="https:\/\/pocahontas.b-cdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/03\/007.jpg" alt="" class="size-full wp-image-80372" srcset="https:\/\/pocahontas.b-cdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/03\/007.jpg 600w, https:\/\/pocahontas.b-cdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/03\/007-300x212.jpg 300w" sizes="(max-width: 600px) 100vw, 600px"\/><\/noscript><figcaption id="caption-attachment-80372" class="wp-caption-text">THE MARLINTON POST Office was surrounded by water Monday morning. Mail delivery was delayed a few hours, but, \u201cNeither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds.\u201d<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<figure id="attachment_80368" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-80368" style="width: 600px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><img width="600" height="337" alt="" class="size-full wp-image-80368" srcset="https:\/\/pocahontas.b-cdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/03\/001.jpg 600w, https:\/\/pocahontas.b-cdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/03\/001-300x169.jpg 300w, https:\/\/pocahontas.b-cdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/03\/001-499x280.jpg 499w" data-lazy-sizes="(max-width: 600px) 100vw, 600px" src="https:\/\/pocahontas.b-cdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/03\/001.jpg"\/><noscript><img width="600" height="337" src="https:\/\/pocahontas.b-cdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/03\/001.jpg" alt="" class="size-full wp-image-80368" srcset="https:\/\/pocahontas.b-cdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/03\/001.jpg 600w, https:\/\/pocahontas.b-cdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/03\/001-300x169.jpg 300w, https:\/\/pocahontas.b-cdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/03\/001-499x280.jpg 499w" sizes="(max-width: 600px) 100vw, 600px"\/><\/noscript><figcaption id="caption-attachment-80368" class="wp-caption-text">ONE OF THE hardest hit areas during high water events is the southern end of Third Avenue. Lucy\u2019s Grocery and Moore had about four inches of flood water throughout the store. The business reopened Tuesday morning.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<figure id="attachment_80369" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-80369" style="width: 600px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><img width="600" height="338" alt="" class="size-full wp-image-80369" srcset="https:\/\/pocahontas.b-cdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/03\/004.jpg 600w, https:\/\/pocahontas.b-cdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/03\/004-300x169.jpg 300w, https:\/\/pocahontas.b-cdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/03\/004-499x280.jpg 499w" data-lazy-sizes="(max-width: 600px) 100vw, 600px" src="https:\/\/pocahontas.b-cdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/03\/004.jpg"\/><noscript><img width="600" height="338" src="https:\/\/pocahontas.b-cdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/03\/004.jpg" alt="" class="size-full wp-image-80369" srcset="https:\/\/pocahontas.b-cdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/03\/004.jpg 600w, https:\/\/pocahontas.b-cdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/03\/004-300x169.jpg 300w, https:\/\/pocahontas.b-cdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/03\/004-499x280.jpg 499w" sizes="(max-width: 600px) 100vw, 600px"\/><\/noscript><figcaption id="caption-attachment-80369" class="wp-caption-text">WATER\u2008SURROUNDED\u2008BUSINESSES along Rt. 219 at Riverside during the early morning hours Monday. Later in the morning, the rain ceased, the wind blew and the temperature began to drop \u2013 as did the water levels.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<figure id="attachment_80383" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-80383" style="width: 400px" class="wp-caption alignleft"><img width="400" height="514" alt="" class="size-full wp-image-80383" srcset="https:\/\/pocahontas.b-cdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/03\/thumbnail-2.jpg 400w, https:\/\/pocahontas.b-cdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/03\/thumbnail-2-233x300.jpg 233w" data-lazy-sizes="(max-width: 400px) 100vw, 400px" src="https:\/\/pocahontas.b-cdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/03\/thumbnail-2.jpg"\/><noscript><img width="400" height="514" src="https:\/\/pocahontas.b-cdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/03\/thumbnail-2.jpg" alt="" class="size-full wp-image-80383" srcset="https:\/\/pocahontas.b-cdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/03\/thumbnail-2.jpg 400w, https:\/\/pocahontas.b-cdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/03\/thumbnail-2-233x300.jpg 233w" sizes="(max-width: 400px) 100vw, 400px"\/><\/noscript><figcaption id="caption-attachment-80383" class="wp-caption-text">WATOGA PARK ROAD at Cabin 1. Photo courtesy of Jody Spencer.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n <\/div>\r\n