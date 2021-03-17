<div><figure id="attachment_47556" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-47556" style="width: 600px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><img class="size-full wp-image-47556" src="https:\/\/parsonsadvocate.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/21\/2021\/03\/IMG_0013.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="900" srcset="https:\/\/parsonsadvocate.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/21\/2021\/03\/IMG_0013.jpg 600w, https:\/\/parsonsadvocate.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/21\/2021\/03\/IMG_0013-200x300.jpg 200w" sizes="(max-width: 600px) 100vw, 600px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-47556" class="wp-caption-text">Tucker County\u2019s Ashton Lycliter looks for room in the post at Pendleton County on March 10th. Tucker County fell in the contest 59-36. Photo by Brittany Channell.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p>By Dave Helmick<br>\nTuckerCountySports.Com<\/p>\n<p>HAMBLETON \u2013 The Tucker County Boys\u2019 Basketball team hosted Pocahontas County on Monday March 8th for a varsity only contest. The Mt. Lions got off to an early lead and never looked back in route to a 70-39 win.<br>\nTucker County won the first quarter as they outscored Pocahontas County 17-13 after one. The Mt. Lions then dominated the second quarter as they outpaced the Warriors 17-4 in the second to make the halftime score 34-17.<br>\nThe third quarter was close, but Tucker County edge Pocahontas County in the third 10-8 to put the score to 44-25. The Mt. Lions then let the reserves finish the game in the fourth quarter as Tucker County outshot the Warriors 21-14 to give the Mt. Lions the victory by the score of 70-39.<br>\nTucker County was led by Zack Colebank with 13 points, 9 rebounds and Trenton Wilfong added 9 points, 7 assists. Gus Mullennex had 6 points, 6 rebounds, 3 steals and Levi Bennett chipped in with 7 points, 6 rebounds for the Mt. Lions.<br>\nFRANKLIN \u2013 The Mt. Lions traveled to Pendleton County on Wednesday March 10th. The game was back and forth through the first two quarters before the Wildcats pulled away for the 53-36 home win.<br>\nThe first quarter was competitive as both teams scored 10 points in the quarter to make the score 10-10 after one. Pendleton County pulled away slightly as they outscored the Mt. Lions 12-8 to put the halftime score to 22-18 Wildcats.<br>\nThe third quarter belonged to Pendleton County as they exploded to score 17 points compared to Tucker County\u2019s 7 points to push the Wildcat lead to 39-25 after three quarters of play. The Mt. Lions could not overcome the Pendleton County advantage as the Wildcats edged Tucker County 12-11 in the fourth to give Pendleton County the victory by the final score of 53-36.<br>\nFreshman Ashton Lycliter led Tucker County as he came off the bench to score 12 points and he collected 6 rebounds. Zack Colebank added 8 points, 6 rebounds and Maddox Anderson chipped in 6 points for the Mt. Lions in the loss. The Tucker County JV team took home the win in the first game 59-36.<br>\nTucker County (2-1) will return to action on Thursday March 18th at Petersburg at 5:45pm JV start and then the Mt. Lions will travel to Elkins on Saturday March 20th for a 5:45pm JV start with the varsity game to follow after. There will be a radio broadcast of the Elkins\/Tucker County game Saturday on 98.9FM WDNE. For more info go to TuckerCountySports.Com.<\/p><\/div>