<br><p>By Dave Helmick<\/p>\n<p>TuckerCountySports.Com<\/p>\n<p> <\/p>\n<p>DUNMORE \u2013 The Tucker County Boys\u2019 Basketball team traveled to Pocahontas County on Monday March 22nd.\u00a0 The Mt. Lions pulled away in the second quarter and never looked back as they pick up the road win by the score of 68-40.<\/p>\n<p>The first quarter was competitive as the Mt. Lions held the slim 15-10 lead after one quarter.\u00a0 Tucker County then got their offense going as they outscored the Warriors 20-11 in the second to make the halftime score 35-21 Mt. Lions.<\/p>\n<figure id="attachment_47773" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-47773" style="width: 402px" class="wp-caption alignright"><img class=" wp-image-47773" src="https:\/\/parsonsadvocate.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/21\/2021\/03\/IMG_0051.jpg" alt="" width="402" height="603" srcset="https:\/\/parsonsadvocate.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/21\/2021\/03\/IMG_0051.jpg 600w, https:\/\/parsonsadvocate.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/21\/2021\/03\/IMG_0051-200x300.jpg 200w" \/><figcaption id="caption-attachment-47773" class="wp-caption-text">Trenton Wilfong dribbles the ball against Tygarts Valley on March 26th.\u00a0 Tucker County picked up the home win over Tygarts Valley in overtime 83-76.\u00a0 Photo by Brittany Channell.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p>The third quarter was even in scoring at 13-13 to maintain the Tucker County lead 48-34.\u00a0 In the fourth quarter Tucker County pulled further away as the outpaced Pocahontas County 20-6 in the fourth to give the Mt. Lions the win by the final score of 68-40.<\/p>\n<p>The Mt. Lions were led by Levi Bennett and Zack Colebank with 15 points each in the Tucker County road win.\u00a0 Ashton Lycliter added 9 points for Tucker County.\u00a0 Colebank, Lycliter and Gus Mullennex pulled down 7 rebounds each for the Mt. Lions in the win.<\/p>\n<p> <\/p>\n<p>HAMBLETON \u2013 The Mt. Lions hosted Tygarts Valley on Friday March 26th.\u00a0 Tucker County trailed after one quarter of play, but the Mt. Lions fought back to take the victory over the Bulldogs in overtime 83-76.<\/p>\n<p>The first quarter belonged to the road team as Tygarts Valley led after one 20-16.\u00a0 The Mt. Lions responded in the second as they outscored the Bulldogs 18-11 to make the halftime score 34-31 Tucker County.<\/p>\n<p>Tygarts Valley then fought back in the third quarter as they scored 20 points in the third and held the Mt. Lions to 15 points to give the Bulldogs the slim lead after three quarters 51-49.\u00a0 The fourth quarter went back and forth between the teams with Tucker County outscoring Tygarts Valley 16-14 in the fourth to force overtime as the score was tied 65-65 after a missed three point shot from Tygarts Valley at the end of regulation.\u00a0 The Mt. Lions then controlled overtime as they outshot the Bulldogs in overtime 18-11 to give Tucker County the 83-76 win.<\/p>\n<p>Zack Colebank led all scorers with a career high 32 points and Colebank also collected 18 rebounds in the win.\u00a0 Ashton Lycliter and Trenton Wilfong added 11 points each for Tucker County.\u00a0 Levi Bennett chipped in with 10 points, 6 rebounds for the Mt. Lions and Lycliter collected 6 rebounds for Tucker County as well.\u00a0 The Tucker County JV team picked up the win in the first game of the night by the final score of 74-43.<\/p>\n<p> <\/p>\n<p>HAMBLETON \u2013 The Tucker County Boys\u2019 played host to Gilmer County on Saturday afternoon March 27th.\u00a0 The Mt. Lions got a big third quarter from their offense to pull away and get the home win over the Titans by the score of 51-42.<\/p>\n<p>Tucker County edged Gilmer County in scoring in the first quarter 11-8.\u00a0 The Mt. Lions extended their lead slightly as they outscored the Titans 13-12 in the second quarter to make the halftime score 24-20 Tucker County.<\/p>\n<p>The third quarter was controlled by the homestanding Mt. Lions as they outpaced Gilmer County 15-7 to give Tucker County a 39-27 lead after three quarters of play.\u00a0 Gilmer County tried to mount a comeback in the fourth, but the Mt. Lions responded to hold off the Titans to get the victory 51-42.<\/p>\n<p>Zack Colebank led Tucker County with 20 points, 11 rebounds and Ashton Lycliter added 14 points, 18 rebounds.\u00a0 The Mt. Lions JV team got the win also over Gilmer County 67-44.<\/p>\n<p> <\/p>\n<p>Tucker County (6-2) will return to action on Thursday April 1st at home against Keyser at 5:45pm.\u00a0 The Mt. Lions will then host Pendleton County on Saturday April 3rd at 5:45pm.\u00a0 For more info go to TuckerCountySports.Com.<\/p>\r\n