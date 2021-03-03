All Mountain Media content now viewable in one convenient place

By Sarah Richardson

The Mountain Messenger has recently launched a new app to make catching up on your news easier than ever! The app offers local, state, and national news categories, and readers can also sort their content by state, by newspaper, or by county. With content being posted throughout the week, it’s simple to stay in-the-know and up-to-date with your community.

In West Virginia alone, Mountain Media owns and operates the Mountain Messenger, Pocahontas Times, Clay County Free Press, and Parsons Advocate. Mountain Media also publishes eight newspapers across Virginia: The Enterprise, Fincastle Herald, Henry County Enterprise, New Castle Record, the Vinton Messenger, Salem Times-Register, News Messenger, and Radford News Journal. All of these papers are now available through just one app.

“I believe it is important to be able to access regional news in a user-friendly way,” said Publisher Michael Showell. “Our app makes it easy for everyone to know what is going on both in their community and across the state. Community news is important in every city, and to have it all accessible in one place is vital.”

To download the app, simply visit www.mountainmessenger.com on your phone’s browser. A pop-up will appear at the bottom of the screen with a link to instructions to download the free app. Follow our step-by-step guide for full installation information.