<div><p><span style="font-weight: 400"><img loading="lazy" width="300" height="200" class="alignright wp-image-17499 size-medium" src="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/motorcycle_1615407700-300x200.jpg" alt="" srcset="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/motorcycle_1615407700-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/motorcycle_1615407700-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/motorcycle_1615407700-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/motorcycle_1615407700.jpg 1280w" sizes="(max-width: 300px) 100vw, 300px">As spring-like weather rolls in, motorcyclists roll out to enjoy the highways and byways of the Commonwealth. To help spread a message of safety, the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) launched a campaign urging motorcyclists to wear the proper gear when taking to the road and motorists to be on the lookout for the more vulnerable road users.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cMotorcyclists must do everything they can to protect themselves as they are sharing the road with vehicles that are many, many times the size of theirs,\u201d said DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb, the Governor\u2019s Highway Safety Representative. \u201cGearing up with the right safety equipment every time is the simplest way to do that.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u00a0Wearing the proper gear, from head to toe, can often save a motorcyclist\u2019s life during a crash. In 2020, 87 motorcyclists died in crashes on Virginia roadways, according to preliminary figures. More than 1,700 crashes involving motorcyclists were reported and 1,479 motorcyclists were injured; 672 of those injuries were categorized as serious.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">A helmet is the most important piece of safety equipment that a motorcyclist can wear. In Virginia, the law requires that motorcyclists and their passengers always wear a helmet which must meet or exceed the standards as specified by the<\/span><a href="https:\/\/smf.org\/"><span style="font-weight: 400"> Snell Memorial Foundation<\/span><\/a><span style="font-weight: 400">, the<\/span><a href="https:\/\/www.ansi.org\/"><span style="font-weight: 400"> American National Standards Institute, Inc.,<\/span><\/a><span style="font-weight: 400"> or the<\/span><a href="https:\/\/one.nhtsa.gov\/people\/injury\/pedbimot\/motorcycle\/unsafehelmetid\/pages\/page2.htm#:~:text=To%20help%20protect%20the%20lives,Safety%20Standard%20(FMVSS)%20218.&text=Most%20of%20these%20helmets%20are,and%20circumvent%20FMVSS%20218's%20requirements."><span style="font-weight: 400"> U.S. Department of Transportation<\/span><\/a><span style="font-weight: 400">. A rider without a helmet is 40% more likely to suffer a fatal head injury than a helmeted rider.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Motorcyclists and other vulnerable road users, such as bicyclists and pedestrians, are more susceptible to serious injuries as a result of crashes because they are much smaller and lack the protections of larger vehicles on the road.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cSafety is a shared responsibility,\u201d Commissioner Holcomb said. \u201cWhether you are a new driver or have been on the road for 50 years, we all need a reminder of the importance of looking out for each other. Stay focused behind the wheel because people\u2019s lives actually depend on it. Yours does as well. We all want to get home safely at the end of the day.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">The DMV offers some tips to help motorists heighten their awareness of motorcycles:<\/span><\/p>\n<ul>\n<li><span style="font-weight: 400"> Allow for extra following distance behind motorcycles because riders often slow down by downshifting or coasting, which means the brake lights aren\u2019t always activated.<\/span><\/li>\n<li><span style="font-weight: 400"> Since a motorcycle\u2019s narrow profile can cause it to be hidden in a car\u2019s blind spot when it\u2019s behind a car, check rear view mirrors often to be aware of motorcycles approaching or following.<\/span><\/li>\n<li><span style="font-weight: 400"> Take an extra moment to look twice for motorcycles when changing lanes, turning at intersections, pulling out of driveways or pulling into traffic because motorcycles may look farther away than they actually are, and it can be difficult to judge a motorcycle\u2019s speed.<\/span><\/li>\n<li><span style="font-weight: 400"> Be mindful that a motorcycle\u2019s turn signals aren\u2019t always self-canceling like a car\u2019s turn signals. Some riders, especially beginners, may forget to turn them off after a turn or lane change.<\/span><\/li>\n<li><span style="font-weight: 400"> Be aware that when motorcyclists adjust lane position within a lane, they are not being reckless or trying to show off. The adjustment is often made to improve visibility and to minimize the effects of debris, passing vehicles or wind.<\/span><\/li>\n<\/ul>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">For more information about motorcycle safety, visit<\/span><a href="https:\/\/tzdva.org\/"><span style="font-weight: 400"> tzdva.org<\/span><\/a><span style="font-weight: 400">.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p><\/div>