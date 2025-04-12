By Laura Dean Bennett, The Pocahontas Times

It’ll soon be Easter – time for the Easter bunny to come hopping down the bunny trail with colored eggs for the good boys and girls and for moms who like to decorate their Easter table.

Dyeing Easter eggs is a tradition that goes back generations, even centuries.

Who doesn’t have fond childhood memories of dyeing eggs in the kitchen with Mom? We’d take out those little, round dots of dye from the box and the messy fun would commence.

But it’s even more fun to discover the endless variety of dyes we can make with natural materials like onion skins, red cabbage and coffee.

Gather vegetables, fruit juices and spices from the fridge, pantry or grocery store and you’re on your way to creating your own naturally colored eggs.

Natural egg dye can be made either using boiling water or what’s called the cold dipping method.

Boiling water tends to bring out bolder, deeper colors, while cold dipping is better for producing more subtle, translucent shades.

White, distilled vinegar is almost always necessary to set the dye properly, which-ever process you use.

