The Moss Arts Center has expanded its “HomeStage” series by adding six new events, including a celebration of the distinct sounds of Appalachia with bluegrass dynamo Steep Canyon Rangers in an exclusive performance streamed live from the stage of the center’s Anne and Ellen Fife Theatre.

Tickets are now available for all spring “HomeStage” performances. Ticket holders will have access to the performances as they happen and to a recording of each event that will remain available for seven days following the performance.

The following events are the newest additions to the “HomeStage” series:

Jake Shimabukuro, ukulele

Thursday, March 4, 2021, 7:30 p.m.

With his out-of-the-box blend of stunning virtuosity and deep musicality, ukulele master Jake Shimabukuro takes the four-string, two-octave instrument to places no one has gone before. He first came to the world’s attention with his soulful and original take on The Beatles’ “While My Guitar Gently Weeps.” His rendition dominated YouTube in 2005 and currently has over 17 million views. This virtual night of music is followed by a question-and-answer session.

Sir András Schiff, piano

Thursday, April 1, 2021, 7:30 p.m.

Sir András Schiff is not only one of music’s most revered pianists, he is one of its greatest interpreters and the audience’s guide for a journey through remarkable sonatas by Mozart, Beethoven, and Schumann. This superb multicamera stream was recently recorded in front of a live audience in St. Peter’s Church in Zurich, Switzerland.

“An Evening with Valeria Luiselli”

Tuesday, April 6, 2021, 7:30 p.m.

The recent works of celebrated Mexican-born author and 2019 MacArthur Fellowship recipient Valeria Luiselli’s synthesize her experiences as a court interpreter for unaccompanied child migrants caught in the labyrinth of U.S. immigration policy. These experiences figure prominently in her latest novel, “Lost Children Archive.” Streamed live from the Luiselli’s home, this event features a reading from the author; an interview moderated by Carmen Giménez Smith, Virginia Tech professor of English and 2019 Guggenheim fellow; and a question-and-answer session with the audience.

“Cartography”

Conceived and created by Kaneza Schaal and Christopher Myers

Thursday, April 15, 2021, 7 p.m.

Inflatable rafts on the Mediterranean. Family photos hidden carefully in a backpack. Hear the stories of young refugees in the new theatre work “Cartography,” which explores the lives of young people who set out into the unsure waters of their futures. This multimedia play brings a world alive with movement and migration as the effects of climate change, war, and poverty give shape to where we’ve come from and where we’re going. This free streaming event is followed by a moderated discussion with the performers and creators of the work.

Steep Canyon Rangers with special guest Amythyst Kiah

Saturday, April 17, 2021, 7:30 p.m.

Experience the diverse sounds of today’s Appalachia from some of the region’s leading musicians with this exclusive performance streamed live from the stage of the Moss Arts Center’s Anne and Ellen Fife Theatre. Asheville, North Carolina-based Grammy winner Steep Canyon Rangers, known for its innovative spirit and virtuosic playing, headlines this evening, which includes opener Amythyst Kiah, a Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter from Johnson City, Tenn., who amazes audiences with her raw and powerful vocals.

Ephrat Asherie Dance

“Odeon”

Thursday, April 29, 2021, 7:30 p.m.

Ephrat “Bounce” Asherie returns to the Moss “HomeStage” lineup following her spirited behind-the-scenes fall workshop. Her dance company’s newest work, “Odeon,” brings together street and club dances — including breaking, hip-hop, house, and vogue — remixes them, picks them apart, and challenges them to inhabit unfamiliar spatial and choreographic contexts. Created by Ephrat and her brother, Ehud Asherie, this delightful movement is accompanied onstage by a jazz quartet. The performance is streamed from the Joyce Theater in New York City and followed by a live discussion with Ephrat and Ehud.

In addition to these events, the center will offer a range of free engagement opportunities with “HomeStage” artists for area students and community members, including a virtual ukulele workshop with Jake Shimabukuro. Free and available to the public, this live, hands-on session gives participants the opportunity to learn directly from the virtuoso. Shimabukuro will also meet with Virginia Tech Asian Pacific Islander Desi-American (APIDA) students to discuss his journey as a musician in an event presented in partnership with the Asian Cultural Engagement Center at Virginia Tech.

Tickets for each “HomeStage” series performance are $10 for the general public and free for Virginia Tech students. Tickets and access passes can be purchased online; at the Moss Arts Center’s box office, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; or by calling 540-231-5300 during box office hours.