By Steven Allen Adams, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON — Gov. Patrick Morrisey said that all West Virginia National Guard personnel in Qatar are accounted for and safe following retaliatory bombing by Iran of an air base after the U.S. bombed suspected nuclear facilities in Iran.

In a statement Monday afternoon, Morrisey said he and West Virginia National Guard Adj. Gen. James Seward have been in contact with counterparts in Qatar following strikes by Iran on Al Udeid Air Base near Doha.

“In the wake of the recent attack by Iran, my office is in close contact with West Virginia’s military forces in the Middle East,” Morrisey said. “All of our West Virginia National Guard Airmen and Soldiers who are currently stationed in or deployed to Qatar, are accounted for and safe.”

According to reports, Iran launched a series of short-range and long-range missiles at the air base Monday. Multiple nearby nations, such as Kuwait and Bahrain, closed their airspace as tensions remain high between Iran, the U.S., and Israel.

