By Steven Allen Adams, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON — Gov. Patrick Morrisey has until Wednesday to decide whether to sign the remaining bills on his desk passed by the West Virginia Legislature during its 60-day regular session, veto those bills, or let those bills become law without his signature.

According to a social media post Sunday night, Morrisey said he is still considering as many as 40 remaining bills out of the 249 bills passed by lawmakers between Feb. 12 and April 12.

“After many days of reviewing bills, we are near the end of the review process,” Morrisey said. “The final 40 bills are under close review, as we continue to research them and see whether there are adequate arguments to approve these bills to determine whether they should become law.”

When the Legislature is in session, the governor has five days – excluding Sundays – to decide whether to sign or veto a bill once it arrives at his desk once a bill is reviewed by the Senate and House Clerk’s offices.

Read more: https://www.newsandsentinel.com/news/local-news/2025/04/morrisey-weighing-decisions-on-unsigned-bills/