By Steven Allen Adams, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON — While President Donald Trump issued a federal disaster declaration for Texas within days after substantial flash flooding, Gov. Patrick Morrisey is still working on receiving a disaster declaration more than three weeks after flash flooding in Ohio and Marion counties in West Virginia.

Speaking to press Tuesday morning following an announcement at West Virginia International Yeager Airport, Morrisey said he was following up with White House officials and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to speed up the federal disaster approval process.

“We’ve been following up with them, and we’re going to continue to do so,” Morrisey said. “I’m going to get back to the office and launch another call in there, because we’re going to push.”

