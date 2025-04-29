By Mike Tony, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey has signed into law legislation that allows the state Division of Natural Resources to lease state-owned pore spaces under land designated as state parks.

Morrisey on Thursday signed Senate Bill 627, which is aimed at accommodating an expected rise in projects relying on carbon capture and sequestration technology unproven at commercial scale.

Questions linger over facets of its potential implementation.

SB 627 builds on a 2023 law, SB 162, that allows the DNR to lease state-owned pore spaces underlying state forests and wildlife management areas for sequestering carbon dioxide underground to reduce carbon dioxide emissions driving the world’s warming climate behind increasingly destructive weather patterns.

Read more: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/legislative_session/morrisey-signs-bill-into-law-allowing-dnr-to-lease-state-park-land-for-co2-storage/article_d8502242-b3d4-466b-9725-c25934deff9c.html