By Steven Allen Adams, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON — A U.S. Supreme Court decision Wednesday that has implications for medication gender affirming care across the nation could be a sign that the justices could back West Virginia’s ban on transgender participation in high school and college sports according to Gov. Patrick Morrisey.

In a 6-3 decision Wednesday morning, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in United States v. Skrmetti that Tennessee’s law banning certain medical gender affirming care for minors was valid and could remain in effect.

The majority opinion, delivered by Chief Justice John Roberts, affirmed the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals’ decision, holding that Senate Bill 1 – creating a prohibition for medical procedures performed on minors related to sexual identity – is not subject to heightened scrutiny under the Equal Protection Clause because it does not classify based on sex or transgender status.

