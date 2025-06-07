By Mike Tony, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Patrick Morrisey has appointed his policy director’s college-student daughter, and political operatives linked to six-digit-plus spending to support his gubernatorial campaign, to a commission that plays a signicant role in lling state judicial vacancies — with a vacancy looming on the state’s highest court.

One of Morrisey’s three appointments to the state Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission made late last month is Gwyneth Capehart of Putnam County, a rising senior at Marshall University.

Capehart is a daughter of Curtis Capehart, policy director in the Governor’s Office under Morrisey and a previous deputy attorney general in the Attorney General’s Office for nearly seven years while Morrisey led that office as attorney general.

Read more: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/politics/morrisey-names-advisers-daughter-political-operatives-to-judicial-vacancy-panel/article_1ce11dcb-2257-432d-8824-10ff6a692394.html