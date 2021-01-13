<div><p>By Bobby Bordelon<\/p>\n<p>The Greenbrier County Board of Education approved the new school re-entry plan in an emergency meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 13. Following guidelines given by the West Virginia Department of Education, the new schedule relies on the state map and could see more students return for in-person time.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cWe dealt with this for over ten months and it\u2019s been a long, hard struggle but I\u2019ll be truthful with you,\u201d said Board of Education President Jeanie Wyatt. \u201cOur board has always considered what we thought was best for our students and our staff. We may not always agree with other things that have been told [to] us, but we do the best with what we are able to do. We do have your best interests at heart. Thank you for being patient with us. We look forward to the days where we can get back to a more normal schedule.\u201d<\/p>\n<p><img class="wp-image-53133 alignright" src="https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/01\/thumbnail-300x251.png" alt="" width="898" height="751" srcset="https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/01\/thumbnail-300x251.png 300w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/01\/thumbnail-600x503.png 600w" sizes="(max-width: 898px) 100vw, 898px"><\/p>\n<p>Beginning January 19:<\/p>\n<p>If the alert map is GREEN, YELLOW, or GOLD:<\/p>\n<ul>\n<li>Pre-K students four days a week with\u00a0 a 90-minute early dismissal.<\/li>\n<li>Elementary students will go five days a week with a 90-minute early dismissal for disinfecting and remote learning tasks.<\/li>\n<li>Middle and High Schools will go at 50 percent capacity (A and B groups) with a 90-minute early out each day to allow for disinfecting and remote learning tasks.<\/li>\n<\/ul>\n<p>If the WVDHHR Alert map is ORANGE:<\/p>\n<ul>\n<li>All schools will operate at 50 percent capacity with 90 minutes early out.<\/li>\n<li>The A and B schedule will be assigned by each school<\/li>\n<li>Wednesdays will be remote for all.<\/li>\n<\/ul>\n<p>If the WVDHHR Alert map is RED<\/p>\n<ul>\n<li>Elementary and Middle schools will operate at 50 percent capacity (A and B Groups)<\/li>\n<li>Wednesday remote with 90 minute early dismissal<\/li>\n<li>High schools go fully remote<\/li>\n<\/ul>\n<p>The map is published each Saturday at 10 a.m. by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.<\/p>\n<p>Superintendent Jeff Bryant also addressed remote learning, which will follow the curriculum.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cI know there is some fear, and maybe that\u2019s not a good word but we\u2019ll use it, that we would be eliminating remote learning,\u201d Bryant explained. \u201cGreenbrier County Schools, through the leadership of our board, has done a tremendous job creating and defining, and our teachers have done a great job administering, that remote instruction. Please be assured and reassured that we will continue remote learning. \u2026 If you want to do that, you need to contact your school\u2019s principal to have that conversation.I would welcome everyone to come to in-person, as defined by this plan, and also as directed by the West Virginia state school board.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>Wyatt also noted the timeline of this plan is far from certain due to the vaccination schedule \u2013 \u201cWhen the vaccinations are all given to our employees and staff, then we may have to come back and do a re-evaluation of this plan at the time. \u2026 We don\u2019t really have a timeframe on that, it\u2019s when our younger teachers, 49 and younger, will be getting their vaccinations. We\u2019re in limbo on that as vaccines come to each county.<\/p>\n<p>Teachers who might contract the virus during the return to school plan should contact the board and Douglas E. Clemons (<a href="mailto:dclemons@k12.wv.us">dclemons@k12.wv.us<\/a>) or David McClure (damcclur@k12.wv.us).<\/p>\n<p>\u201cWe had a local COVID plan where we helped our teachers with pay during the period they had to quarantine because of a school related incident or they contracted COVID from a school-related incident,\u201d Wyatt said. \u201cOur board has voted, as long as we\u2019re able to, to continue on with that program. Our local board will be trying to help you, you\u2019ll need to [get in touch] with Mr. Clemmons and Ms. McClure as we go through this. We\u2019ll take each case individually.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>Bryant wished for everyone to have a safe return to school.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cLadies and gentlemen, as they say, this is what we\u2019ve been given,\u201d Bryant said. \u201cWe\u2019ve made the very best of it, in the best interests of our students, our families, our teachers, and school staff.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p><\/div>