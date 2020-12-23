<div><p id="E51" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span id="E52"><img class="wp-image-42121 size-thumbnail alignleft" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2020\/12\/certificate__1608641295-150x150.png" alt="" width="150" height="150" srcset="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2020\/12\/certificate__1608641295-150x150.png 150w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2020\/12\/certificate__1608641295-300x300.png 300w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2020\/12\/certificate__1608641295-1024x1024.png 1024w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2020\/12\/certificate__1608641295-768x768.png 768w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2020\/12\/certificate__1608641295.png 1280w" sizes="(max-width: 150px) 100vw, 150px">Alessandra Moran, of Buffalo Ridge, was recently named to the Dean\u2019s List for the fall semester at Emory & Henry College.\u00a0\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E53" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span id="E54">To qualify for the Dean\u2019s List, students must achieve at least a 3.6 (A minus) grade point average and must have completed at least 12 credit hours of course work during the semester.\u00a0Alessandra is the daughter of <\/span><span id="E55">the <\/span><span id="E56">Reverend and Doctor Shaun <\/span><span id="E58">Draughn<\/span><span id="E60">, of Buffalo Ridge, and Juan Moran, of Stuart.\u00a0<\/span><\/p><\/div>