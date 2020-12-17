<div><p><img class="aligncenter wp-image-42547" src="https:\/\/newcastlerecord.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/24\/2020\/12\/moore-p.jpg" alt="" width="278" height="327" srcset="https:\/\/newcastlerecord.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/24\/2020\/12\/moore-p.jpg 1000w, https:\/\/newcastlerecord.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/24\/2020\/12\/moore-p-255x300.jpg 255w, https:\/\/newcastlerecord.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/24\/2020\/12\/moore-p-869x1024.jpg 869w, https:\/\/newcastlerecord.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/24\/2020\/12\/moore-p-768x905.jpg 768w, https:\/\/newcastlerecord.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/24\/2020\/12\/moore-p-600x707.jpg 600w, https:\/\/newcastlerecord.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/24\/2020\/12\/moore-p-750x884.jpg 750w" sizes="(max-width: 278px) 100vw, 278px"><\/p>\n<p>Pamela J. Moore, 67, of Catawba passed away on Friday, December\u00a04. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Edward Moore; nephew, Richard Snider; brother, Robert Patton; and parents, William \u201cBill\u201d and Alveta Patton.<\/p>\n<p>Surviving are her son, William \u201cRandy\u201d Moore and fianc\u00e9, Kristi Nichols; grandson, Logan Edward Moore; brothers, Nelson (Donna) Snider and Neal Chapman Snider; sister, Anita Diane (Eddie) Crawford; several sister-in-law and brothers-in-law including, Kay Patton and Susie Strong.<\/p>\n<p>In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to St. Jude Children\u2019s Hospital.<\/p>\n<p>Funeral services were conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 9, at Simpson Funeral Home 5160 Peters Creek Road\u00a0by Pastor Aaron Mansfield. Interment was private. The family received friends from\u00a02 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, December 8, at Simpson Funeral Home. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home\u00a0<a href="tel:366-0707">366-0707<\/a>.<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p><\/div>