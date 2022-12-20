BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amherst County 62, Nelson County 35
Buckingham County 93, Cumberland 69
Buckingham County 93, Cumberland Valley, Pa. 69
Calvary Christian, Md. 79, Bishop O’Connell 63
Carroll County 62, Blacksburg 59
Chantilly 70, James Robinson 49
Chilhowie 88, Tazewell 53
Deep Creek 69, Hickory 37
Essex 57, Sussex Central 52
Fauquier 56, Warren County 45
Grayson County 61, Rural Retreat 35
John Battle 51, Holston 43
John Champe 50, Briar Woods 36
Langley 53, Centreville 44
Manchester 87, J.R. Tucker 27
Meridian High School 49, North Stafford 33
National Christian Academy, Md. 72, Independence 68
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 82, Castlewood 26
Patriot 84, Western Branch 56
Paul VI Catholic High School 64, Richardson Lake Highlands, Texas 58
Pembroke Pines, Fla. 67, Potomac School 63
Potomac 66, Thomas Dale 44
Potomac Falls 50, Dominion 35
Prince Edward County 61, Randolph-Henry 35
Princess Anne 67, Norview 57
Rappahannock 81, Mathews 59
Skyline 75, Clarke County 35
South Lakes 64, Washington-Liberty 57
Stafford 51, Brooke Point 49
Steward School 53, St. Christopher’s 50
TEACH Homeschool 59, Southampton Academy 53
Temple Christian 56, Ridgeview Christian 53
Timberlake Christian 42, Lynchburg Home School 40
Turner Ashby 56, Page County 44
Tuscarora 59, Millbrook 53
Wicomico, Md. 85, Chincoteague 39
William Monroe 63, Goochland 51
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
