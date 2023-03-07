GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
VHSL State Tournament=
Class 6=
Semifinal=
James Madison 34, James Robinson 24
Manchester 59, Thomas Dale 45
Class 5=
Semifinal=
Lloyd Bird 44, Glen Allen 37
Princess Anne 53, Menchville 51
Class 4=
Semifinal=
Hampton 55, King’s Fork High School 49
Pulaski County 54, Tuscarora 53
Class 3=
Semifinal=
Brentsville 46, Meridian High School 41
Carroll County 70, Liberty Christian 43
Class 2=
Semifinal=
Central – Wise 51, Gate City 50
Clarke County 62, John Marshall 51, OT
Class 1=
Semifinal=
Eastside 53, J.I. Burton 52
Rappahannock County 42, Buffalo Gap 41
