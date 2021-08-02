CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) \u2014 Monday marks the final day of West Virginia's back-to-school sales tax holiday.\r\n\r\nCertain items were exempt from the state sales tax over the four-day period that started Friday. It included school-related items such clothing, supplies, instructional materials, laptops and tablets, and sports equipment.\r\n\r\nQualifying items can be bought tax-free at stores, online or by telephone, mail, or custom order, according to a release from the office of Gov. Jim Justice.\r\n\r\nThe average customer will save at least 6% on every qualified purchase, and up to 7% if the item was bought in a municipality with a local sales tax, the statement said.\r\n\r\nIt marked West Virginia\u2019s first back-to-school sales tax holiday since 2004.