MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — A mobile lung cancer screening unit that offers service to West Virginia counties without easy access to screenings will be visiting three counties next week.

The unit known as LUCAS will visit Preston, Taylor and Marion counties. The unit is operated by WVU Medicine-WVU Hospitals and the WVU Cancer Institute.

Screenings will be offered on June 7 at West Preston Primary Care in Reedsville, call (304) 594-4705 for an appointment; on June 8 at Grafton-Taylor Health Department, (304) 233-0830; and on June 10 at Monongahela Valley Association Clinic in Fairmont, (304) 367-8736.

Private insurance, Medicaid or Medicare will be billed for the screenings. Uninsured West Virginia residents who meet the criteria can receive screenings through grant funding and donations, WVU Medicine said in a news release.