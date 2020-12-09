Clarence Allen Mills, 90, passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at his home in Fairlawn.

He was a U. S. Army veteran having served during the Korean War and was a member of Va. May Lodge #38.

Clarence was retired after 43 years from Radford Army Ammunitions Plant where he was a mechanic. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Virgie Mills; a brother, Nelson Mills; and sisters Helen Pritchett and Carolyn Mills.

Survivors include his sons, Gary Mills (Susan), Gregory Mills, Mark Mills (Cassey); daughter Cynthia Mills Bain (Ronnie); special granddaughters Carolyn and Monica Mills; the mother of his children, Deloris Q. Mills; brother Jessee Mills; sisters Kathleen Viers, Marjorie Keister and Barbara Dudley; special friend Greta Boyles; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

The family would like to give special thanks to Medi Hospice for their loving kindness and care.

The family received friends from noon until 1 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Funeral services began at 1 p.m. with Pastor Bobby Lorton officiating. Interment followed in Rockford Cemetery in Fairlawn.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Rockford UMC, 6867 Viscoe Road, Fairlawn, VA 24141.

The Mills family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford.