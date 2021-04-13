JRHS Class of ’65 reunion
Anyone interested in planning a 55-year reunion for the James River High School Class of 1965 is asked to contact...
Anyone interested in planning a 55-year reunion for the James River High School Class of 1965 is asked to contact...
The Friends of the Buchanan Library is holding a “Used Book and Yard Sale” on Saturday, April 24 from 10...
Families are invited to the Seventh Annual Fishing Rodeo sponsored by the Buchanan Moose Lodge and Grover Gaming on Saturday,...
Last week, Buchanan Interim Town Manager Jon Ellestad sent a financial update for March to Mayor Craig Bryant and the...
The Botetourt County Chamber of Commerce is holding an open house at its new Daleville office from 10 a.m.-4 p.m....
Jacob VanNess and his father, Jason VanNess, who also serves as a coach for the Botetourt 4-H Shooting Education Club....