By Elyse Apel | The Center Square
(The Center Square) – The FBI has arrested Yunqing Jian, a graduate student from China at the University of Michigan, on charges of conspiracy, smuggling goods into the United States, false statements, and visa fraud.
Jian and her boyfriend, Zunyong Liu, are accused of smuggling a “dangerous biological pathogen” called fusarium graminearum into the United States to study.
Fusarium graminearum is a fungus which causes “head blight,” a disease of wheat, barley, maize and rice. According to the FBI, that disease is responsible for billions of dollars in economic losses worldwide each year and can cause vomiting, liver damage and reproductive defects in humans and livestock.
The complaint against Jian says she has close ties to the Chinese Communist Party and even received funding from the Chinese government for her research on the fungus.
“The alleged actions of these Chinese nationals – including a loyal member of the Chinese Communist Party – are of the gravest national security concerns,” said U.S. Attorney Gorgon in a release. “These two aliens have been charged with smuggling a fungus that has been described as a ‘potential agroterrorism weapon’ into the heartland of America, where they apparently intended to use a University of Michigan laboratory to further their scheme.”
The arrests were first announced on Tuesday. FBI Director Kash Patel addressed them on social media.
“This case is a sobering reminder that the CCP is working around the clock to deploy operatives and researchers to infiltrate American institutions and target our food supply, which would have grave consequences,” Patel said. “Your FBI will continue working tirelessly to be on guard against it.”
The FBI Detroit Counterintelligence Task Force and U.S. Customs and Border Protection are partnering together to investigate the crimes.
“This was a complex investigation involving CBP offices from across the country, alongside our federal partners,” said CBP Director of Field Operations Marty C. Raybon. “I’m grateful for their tireless efforts, ensuring our borders remain secure from all types of threats while safeguarding America’s national security interests.”
According to statements Liu made to law enforcement, the fusarium graminearum was smuggled into the United States via the Detroit Metropolitan Airport. The couple then intended to use their access to the labs at the University of Michigan to research it.
This is just the latest incident as concerns over Chinese influence in the United States continue to grow.
The House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party released a statement upon the announcement.
“The CCP will stop at nothing – including smuggling dangerous pathogens – to exploit our research institutions and undermine our security,” it said. “This case is a chilling reminder of why we must stay vigilant and confront the Chinese Communist Party’s ongoing threats head-on.
In the last few months, legislation has been proposed both in Congress and the Michigan House of Representatives to curtail the relationship between American universities and foreign countries. The federal legislation would ban visas for students from China, while the Michigan legislation would prohibit Michigan colleges from certain foreign partnerships.
Following the arrests, Republicans were quick to call out Democrats for refusing to advance the state legislation.
“Earlier this year, Michigan Democrats voted against banning CCP influence in our state,” said Senate Republican Leader Aric Nesbitt, R-Porter Township, on Tuesday. “Now we have CCP bio terrorists trying to turn Ann Arbor into Wuhan.”
Others called out how China is taking advantage of American universities.
“This is a major national security threat,” said U.S. Rep. Lisa McClain, R-Michigan, and chairwoman of the House GOP. “They cannot use our universities to advance their goals. The perpetrators should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”
Elyse Apel is a reporter for The Center Square covering Colorado and Michigan. A graduate of Hillsdale College, Elyse’s writing has been published in a wide variety of national publications from the Washington Examiner to The American Spectator and The Daily Wire.
