<div><p class="BasicParagraph" style="text-align: justify;text-indent: 8.65pt"><b><span style="font-size: 10.0pt;line-height: 120%"><img class="wp-image-53257 alignleft" src="https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/01\/obit-Michael-Justice-Sr-scaled.jpg" alt="" width="310" height="402" srcset="https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/01\/obit-Michael-Justice-Sr-scaled.jpg 833w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/01\/obit-Michael-Justice-Sr-231x300.jpg 231w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/01\/obit-Michael-Justice-Sr-768x996.jpg 768w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/01\/obit-Michael-Justice-Sr-789x1024.jpg 789w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/01\/obit-Michael-Justice-Sr-1184x1536.jpg 1184w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/01\/obit-Michael-Justice-Sr-1579x2048.jpg 1579w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/01\/obit-Michael-Justice-Sr-300x389.jpg 300w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/01\/obit-Michael-Justice-Sr-600x778.jpg 600w" sizes="(max-width: 310px) 100vw, 310px">Ronceverte<\/span><\/b><span style="font-size: 10.0pt;line-height: 120%">-Michael Anthony Justice, Sr., 61, passed away Thursday, January 21, 2021 at Greenbrier Valley Medical Center.<\/span><\/p>\n<p class="BasicParagraph" style="text-align: justify;text-indent: 8.65pt"><span style="font-size: 10.0pt;line-height: 120%">Michael was born May 15, 1959, in Welch to the late Harvey and Doris Hughes Justice.<\/span><\/p>\n<p class="BasicParagraph" style="text-align: justify;text-indent: 8.65pt"><span style="font-size: 10.0pt;line-height: 120%">Michael was a longhaul truck driver for over 30 years, most of those for Walter Sheets Trucking.<\/span><\/p>\n<p class="BasicParagraph" style="text-align: justify;text-indent: 8.65pt"><span style="font-size: 10.0pt;line-height: 120%">Besides his parents he was preceded in death by a sister, Nita Odem.<\/span><\/p>\n<p class="BasicParagraph" style="text-align: justify;text-indent: 8.65pt"><span style="font-size: 10.0pt;line-height: 120%">Survivors include daughters, Erica Justice Rowlett and husband Sean of Raleigh, NC, and Kristina Justice of Roanoke, VA; son, Michael Anthony Justice, Jr. of Lillington, NC; grandchildren, Kalyrra Justice, Na\u2019Ava Rowlett, Malayna Rowlett and Zofia Rowlett; brother, Richard Harvey Justice and wife Jane of Grand Junction, CO; brother-in-law, Bill Odem of Roanoke, VA; several nieces and nephews; and his beloved pet dog, Yoshi.<\/span><\/p>\n<p class="BasicParagraph" style="text-align: justify;text-indent: 8.65pt"><span style="font-size: 10.0pt;line-height: 120%">Michael will be cremated and a service will be held at a later date.<\/span><\/p>\n<p class="BasicParagraph" style="text-align: justify;text-indent: 8.65pt"><span style="font-size: 10.0pt;line-height: 120%">Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Ronceverte is in charge of arrangements. Please send online condolences by visiting www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com<\/span><\/p><\/div>