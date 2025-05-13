By Bethany Blankley | The Center Square contributor
(The Center Square) – Four Mexican nationals illegally living in three states were charged Monday on multiple human smuggling counts at the U.S.-Canada border.
The bust came after the greatest number of illegal border crossers were reported at the U.S.-Canada border in U.S. history under the Biden administration, and after security concerns were raised about increased crime, including Mexican cartel drug and human trafficking and smuggling from Canada, The Center Square first reported.
The alleged human smugglers arrested include Mexican nationals Edgar Sanchez-Solis, 23, unlawfully residing in Kansas City, Kansas; Ignacio Diaz-Perez, 35, unlawfully residing in Oakwood, Georgia; Samuel Diaz-Perez, 26, unlawfully residing in Dublin, Ohio; and Salvador Diaz-Diaz, 32, unlawfully residing in Columbus, Ohio.
They were charged by indictment “with conspiracy to bring aliens to the United States and 25 counts of bringing aliens illegally to the United States for profit,” U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced Monday. They were arrested in multiple locations and remain detained by ICE. Diaz-Perez and Diaz-Diaz were previously deported and illegally reentered the country.
“These individuals acted in blatant disregard of our nation’s laws, allegedly smuggling hundreds of aliens into the United States for thousands of dollars each,” ICE Homeland Security Investigations Buffalo Special Agent in Charge Erin Keegan said. “They’re alleged to have repeatedly put the public at risk through dangerous vehicle chases with law enforcement further demonstrating their contempt for the law and safety of others. We work every day with our partners in the U.S. Border Patrol and are proud to support the security of our borders and uphold public safety in our communities.”
After illegally entering the U.S., all four Mexican nationals “sought to smuggle hundreds of aliens per week to the United States from Mexico, Central America, and South America through the Canadian border,” Matthew Galeotti, head of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division, said. They also instructed those they were smuggling “to make testimonial videos touting the enterprise’s services,” he said, when “in reality, the defendants imperiled their human cargo and innocent American lives when they repeatedly engaged in life-threatening conduct, including multiple high-speed getaways from law enforcement.”
According to court documents, the four Mexican nationals were part of an “alien smuggling organization” that’s been operating for the last two years in Mexico, Canada, and the United States. In exchange for money, they allegedly conspired with others to smuggle hundreds of illegal foreign nationals every week from Mexico, Central America, and South America through Canada, into Franklin and Clinton counties in upstate New York, according to court documents.
The counties are located in the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Swanton Sector, which reported the greatest number of illegal border crossers at the U.S.-Canada border in U.S. history under the Biden administration, The Center Square reported.
In fiscal 2024, Swanton Sector agents reported 198,929 illegal border crossers, after northern border apprehensions broke records every fiscal year under the Biden-Harris administration, The Center Square reported.
Those being smuggled paid thousands of dollars to their smugglers to facilitate their illegal travel from Mexico to Canada and then across the U.S.-Canada border, where they were picked up and driven farther into the United States, according to the charges.
On multiple occasions, the alleged smugglers led local and federal law enforcement officers on high-speed vehicle chases, “creating a grave public safety risk,” according to court documents. In one example, in April 2023, alleged smugglers led Swanton Sector Burke Station Border Patrol agents on a high speed vehicle chase after setting off a border sensor. Border Patrol agents successfully stopped the vehicle and apprehended the alleged smugglers and 10 illegal foreign nationals they were transporting.
In May 2023, Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies used a tire deflation device to stop one of the alleged smugglers driving a van full of illegal foreign nationals after failing to yield to federal and state law enforcement officers in pursuit. After the driver was forced to stop, everyone inside bailed out and fled on foot, authorities said.
In August 2023, an alleged smuggler led Border Patrol agents on a high-speech chase in Plattsburgh, New York, causing a major accident. In this case, the alleged smuggler drove erratically, passed vehicles in a congested traffic area, ran a red light and struck a motorist at an intersection, according to court documents. The driver and six illegal foreign nationals bailed out of the vehicle, fled the scene of the accident on foot but were eventually apprehended.
“This case demonstrates our relentless efforts to secure our northern border against the criminal organizations profiting from human smuggling and other illegal activities,” U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of New York John Sarcone said. “We are grateful for our partnership with Joint Task Force Alpha as we work to dismantle these transnational criminal organizations and make our North Country communities safer.”
Referring to Biden administration policies that led to a flood of unprecedented illegal crossings and crime in his sector, Swanton Sector Chief Patrol Agent Robert Garcia said, “The days of catch-and-release are over, and the reality is clear; if you attempt to enter the United States illegally, if you attempt to smuggle or traffic human beings, you will be apprehended and you will face severe consequences.”
