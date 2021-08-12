NEW YORK (AP) \u2014 Anita Hill educated a nation about workplace sexual harassment back in 1991 with calm, deliberate testimony against Clarence Thomas. And today, 30 years later, she speaks in the same measured tones, eschewing dramatic declarations \u2014 especially of victory \u2014 and sounding more like the soft-spoken academic she is than an activist.\r\n\r\nBut Hill was certain enough, after\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/apnews.com\/article\/andrew-cuomo-resigns-17161f546bb83c32a337036ecf8d2a34">Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation this week<\/a>, to make this pronouncement: \u201cWe\u2019ve made progress. The conversation has changed. And #MeToo did that.\u201d\r\n\r\nHill was joined by a number of leading figures connected with #MeToo in her feeling that the movement,\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.nytimes.com\/2017\/10\/05\/us\/harvey-weinstein-harassment-allegations.html">launched in 2017 with revelations about Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein<\/a>, had reached a significant milestone this week, regardless of fits and starts along the way.\r\n\r\n\u201cWhen you\u2019ve got millions of people talking about their experiences \u2026 and understanding they are not alone, I think that sent a message to the American public that we needed to stop being in denial about these problems,\u201d Hill said in an interview after the governor said Tuesday he was resigning in two weeks, amid a slew of harassment allegations.\r\n\r\n\u201cBecause there were just too many voices and too many experiences for us to say collectively that this doesn\u2019t happen. So I think that was the role that #MeToo had to play, in order for us to get where we are today.\u201d\r\n\r\nTo\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/apnews.com\/article\/business-sports-football-health-government-and-politics-8446ed43b95ecd728a3ed662d8a3859c">attorney Debra Katz,<\/a>\u00a0who\u2019s represented women accusing powerful men of sexual misconduct for four decades \u2014 including Christine Blasey Ford, accuser of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Charlotte Bennett, one of the earliest Cuomo accusers \u2014 the resignation marks \u201ca really important moment of reckoning\u201d for a movement that has shifted in and out of the spotlight in the last year or two. Just last month, many worried that\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/apnews.com\/article\/bill-cosby-conviction-overturned-5c073fb64bc5df4d7b99ee7fadddbe5a">the sight of comedian Bill Cosby freed from prison<\/a>\u00a0\u2014 after the reversal of his conviction on a technicality \u2014\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/apnews.com\/article\/metoo-bill-cosby-conviction-overturned-f2657ab6496ddca66fd94dac12b827e2">would have a chilling effect on the movement<\/a>.\r\n\r\nKatz said the Cuomo result would simply never have happened before #MeToo. She noted specifically the domino effect of one accuser coming out \u2014 Lindsey Boylan, first \u2014 and then others like Bennett emerging, inspired by the courage of fellow accusers and enraged by attempts to discredit them.\r\n\r\n\u201cWhat you had was women supporting one another, because in this post #MeToo moment, and maybe because of the (young) age of these complainants \u2026 they were just not going to give him a pass,\u201d Katz said.\r\n\r\nMost crucial, said Katz and others, was what they called the\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/apnews.com\/article\/andrew-cuomo-investigation-sexual-harassment-04b0e7ba80db368124a5e9c9bcf4dc0d">exhaustive and thorough investigation into Cuomo\u2019s behavior conducted by New York Attorney General Letitia Jame<\/a>\u00a0s \u2014 a huge contrast, they said, to that conducted into Kavanaugh\u2019s behavior by the FBI.\r\n\r\nHill said that the breadth and transparency of the New York investigation, which detailed the harassment accusations of 11 women, was \u201csomething we\u2019ve never seen before.\u201d\r\n\r\n"It was a model, I think, for how we can move forward and address these issues, whether in government or in corporations or in the legal system,\u201d she said. Like Katz, she decried the Kavanaugh investigation; Kavanaugh was eventually confirmed despite Ford\u2019s accusations, as was Thomas, in 1991, despite Hill\u2019s testimony.\r\n\r\nCuomo and his lawyers have attacked the attorney general\u2019s report, saying it glossed over gaps in the evidence, left out facts in his favor and accepted unsupported allegations against him as true without proof. While he\u2019s acknowledged that some of the incidents with women did occur, he\u2019s said he didn\u2019t realize he was making anyone uncomfortable, and denied the most serious allegation he faced \u2014 that he groped an aide\u2019s breast \u2014 as fabricated.\r\n\r\n<a href="https:\/\/apnews.com\/article\/entertainment-new-york-violence-north-america-tarana-burke-92261fb576434fcd889e12f637726df5">Tarana Burke, the activist who gave the #MeToo movement its name<\/a>, noted that many had been disturbed by the fact that Cuomo, who presented himself as a strong ally of the #MeToo movement, is accused of engaging in harassing behavior at the very same time. But she stressed that it's important thing to focus not on the accused but on the accusers, and their increasing bravery in coming forward \u2014 an encouraging sign for the future.\r\n\r\n\u201cThe fact that he would do this lets me know that power is just insidious,\u201d she said of Cuomo. \u201cI don\u2019t know how much headway we\u2019re making in that area. But we\u2019re making headway in the other area where women are coming forward. And I think that\u2019s a big victory.\u201d\r\n\r\n\u201cI think it\u2019s a big thing to look at these young people,\u201d she added of the youth of Cuomo\u2019s accusers (Bennett, for example, is 25.) \u201cThis is a movement that has to stay young and fresh. When people think of #MeToo, I want them to think of 22-year-old college students \u2026 (people) thinking bigger and brighter and braver and bolder than I am."\r\n\r\nBurke has long said it\u2019s dangerous to view each case as a win or a loss, because satisfaction with one can easily turn to disappointment with the next, as when Cosby was freed. But she said she\u2019d be lying if she didn\u2019t feel intense satisfaction when she heard, from her mother on the phone, that the governor was stepping down.\r\n\r\n\u201cI actually cursed, which I try not to do in front of my mom, but I was excited,\u201d she said. \u201cAnd my excitement was about, can you imagine how amazing that must feel to these 11 women who, conversely, their lives could have been completely destroyed? These women could have been \u2026 silenced, blackballed and worse. So I feel really good for them, that they have some sense of relief and accountability.\u201d\r\n\r\nLike Burke, Hill has always said no one case should serve as a referendum on the movement.\r\n\r\nOne point, though, seems likely to her: Five years ago, the results in the Cuomo case would not have been the same. \u201cI don\u2019t know that the public would have pushed back so strongly,\u201d she said. "I don\u2019t know if people in the party would have called for a resignation.\u201d\r\n\r\nStill, work remains, especially in the area of accountability, said Hill, who along with her teaching at Brandeis University chairs the Hollywood Commission, which works toward eliminating sexual harassment in the entertainment industry.\r\n\r\nHill noted that a\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/apnews.com\/article\/anita-hill-us-news-us-supreme-court-harvey-weinstein-ca-state-wire-65022861b845f8c64c15630e979a76a5">recent commission survey<\/a>\u00a0found a strong belief in the industry that sexual harassers will not be held accountable.\r\n\r\n\u201cThis is (just) one example,\u201d she said of the Cuomo case. \u201cThere are probably people who will still not believe that a person who is in power will be called to reckon for violations in the workplace. And the question we have to ask ourselves is: Is this an aberration, or is this something that can be the beginning of a trend, if we do it right?"